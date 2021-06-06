The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

NIS 11 million allocated to remove Israel's asbestos roofs

Minister of Environmental Protection, Gila Gamliel said, "Our new program is Win-Win, in which we replace carcinogenic asbestos with renewable energy with environmental and economic gain.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 6, 2021 14:42
Solar panels at one of the projects of Enlight Renewable Energy (photo credit: RACHAF PRO DRONE)
Solar panels at one of the projects of Enlight Renewable Energy
(photo credit: RACHAF PRO DRONE)
The Ministry of Environmental Protection's cleaning fund has approved the allocation of NIS 11 million to encourage the removal of asbestos-cement roofs and the installation of solar panels on their replacements, and of NIS 1 million for a "home contractor" to evacuate and clean asbestos hazards.
Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel said after the announcement that "Our new program is win-win, in which we replace the carcinogenic asbestos with renewable energy with environmental and economic gain.” 
According to the ministry's estimates, there are currently about 85 million square meters of asbestos cement throughout the country - most of which are applied as roofs on private homes, public buildings, agricultural buildings, industrial buildings and in IDF bases. Many of the roofs were installed between 1960-1980 and have decayed and broken up over time through exposure to the elements or because of negligent and illegal dismantling.
Today, about 1.3 million square meters of asbestos cement are disposed of properly but there is little incentive to remove the hazardous material safely, especially when renovating old buildings and for the installation of solar electricity.
Through inspection it was found that the barriers to installing a solar panels in a building with an asbestos roof are mainly bureaucratic and the procedure to remove asbestos legally also presents an obstacle for the owner of the roof. Awareness over the viability of solar electricity was also found to be low.
The Environmental Protection Ministry has, therefore, decided to issue a bid to "Asbest2PV Agents" - consulting and marketing companies, who will be selected through a tender to provide a nationwide service to raise awareness of the national, global and individual benefits of switching from asbestos to solar (photovoltaic - PV).
The additional NIS 1 million budgeted for the "Home Contractor" service offers a contractor employed by the Ministry of Environmental Protection to evacuate and clean sites where there are asbestos hazards in lower socio-economic classes, and in emergencies.
A hazard can develop from asbestos dust that contains fibers which if inhaled can cause various diseases, including lung cancer.
By law, the property owner is obliged to evacuate the asbestos hazard, but in properties owned by people who are unable to pay for the removal of the hazard, the office contractor will be called to remove the hazard in line with the criteria set by the ministry.


Tags health environment solar Gila Gamliel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Hamas has no intention of using aid to help Gaza - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Asher Fredman

UAE-Israel Greentech collaboration can transform the post-corona world

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: Chutzpah Prize contenders

 By LIAT COLLINS

Israel is in danger. We need to be vigilant - comment

 By YAAKOV KATZ

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by