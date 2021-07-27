The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
‘Palestinians headed towards fourth wave of COVID-19’ - health minister

PA Health Minister Mai Alkaila called on Palestinians to get vaccinated and adhere to all preventive measures, such as wearing masks and social distancing.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JULY 27, 2021 17:25
A Palestinian health worker prepares a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Gaza City February 22, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A Palestinian health worker prepares a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Gaza City February 22, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Palestinians are headed towards a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, especially in wake of the spread of the Delta and Delta Plus variants, Palestinian Authority Minister of Health Mai Alkaila announced on Tuesday.
Alkaila called on Palestinians to get vaccinated and adhere to all preventive measures, such as wearing masks and social distancing.
Alkaila and members of a Palestinian epidemiological committee, which includes experts from various national, health and academic institutions, met on Tuesday to discuss ways of curbing the rise of infections in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
She said that the committee discussed expanding the target groups for the vaccination rollout and the policies that can be taken to give a third dose to the groups most vulnerable to serious complications from infection.
Alkaila indicated that there is a great discrepancy in the percentage of vaccinations between the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
She stressed the need to work with relevant authorities and partners to encourage the public to receive vaccinations, especially in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.
A total of 477,027 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the West Bank and 101,337 in the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian health officials.
The West Bank recorded 26 new cases in the last 24 hours, while the Gaza Strip had 113 new infections and one death, Alkaila said.
Three patients have recovered in the West Bank in the last 24 hours and 59 in the Gaza Strip, bringing the overall total of recovered cases since the outbreak of the disease in March of last year to 98.6%, while 0.3% remain active and 1.1% have died, the PA minister added.


