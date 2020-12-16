The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Physician burnout and lack of experience threaten patient's safety - study

The study identifies the risk to patient safety posed by physician burnout, lack of experience, and increased workload.

By SARAH CHEMLA  
DECEMBER 16, 2020 10:42
Chief doctor Katja de With puts on a protective mask during a media event in the newly opened coronavirus disease (COVID-19) clearing-up centre in Dresden (photo credit: REUTERS)
Chief doctor Katja de With puts on a protective mask during a media event in the newly opened coronavirus disease (COVID-19) clearing-up centre in Dresden
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Physician burnout has long been a problem in the healthcare industry, and COVID-19 has further exacerbated this issue, increasing sleep deprivation of medical workers and the number of under-trained doctors into prescribing roles.
MedAware, a leading AI-enabled decision support and patient safety solutions company, announced the results of a study identifying the risk to patient safety posed by physician burnout, lack of experience, and increased workload – a triple threat currently wreaking havoc on the world’s healthcare systems and jeopardizing patient safety
“As expected, this study shows that long shifts with heavy workloads lead to increased physician prescribing errors,” said Dr. Gidi Stein, Co-founder and CEO of MedAware and Co-author of the study. 
“Even in high-stress situations, our system is shown to ensure patient safety and prevent significant harm by accurately detecting and mitigating these risks. With the COVID-19 pandemic straining healthcare systems worldwide and pushing prescribers and clinical care teams to their limits, the need for advanced decision support systems is critical.”
The large-scale study analyzed data from a premier medical center between 2014-2017, examining over one thousand physicians who prescribed some 1.6 million orders during the time of the study. Over 3,700 of these prescriptions were flagged as erroneous by the system, and physicians were found to be three times more likely to make a mistake in their prescriptions when they have less experience in prescribing a specific medication.
Moreover, nearly half of the errors (44%) were lab result-dependent irregularities, which most current clinical decision support systems do not address, highlighting a significant gap in care. 
According to the study, the physicians with high workloads were eight times more likely to erroneously prescribe as compared to physicians with normal workloads, as continuous back-to-back shifts were associated with two times the risk of error when compared to single shift results.
MedAware claims that the results of this study, to be published in the Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association, highlight the need to implement AI-driven personalized clinical decision support systems, such as MedAware, to help mitigate medication-related risks and improve patient's safety.
As a conclusion, the research pointed out that restricting successive shifts, reducing workload, increasing training and supervision, and implementing smart clinical decision support systems may help reduce prescription errors.


Tags health medicine hospital Artificial intelligence COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel should not agree to 'outrageous' Hamas prisoner swap By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El Was the Arab Spring a revolution? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by