Poll finds Israel's vaccination rates vary by political view - N12

As Israel attempts to continue its fast vaccinations rate nationwide, new data is being released which could be helpful for understanding what reasons citizens from different political blocs have for not trusting or receiving the vaccine so far. A new poll by Israel's Midgam polling institute found that half of the voters who consider themselves center-left have already received both doses of the vaccine, compared to 43% of those who consider themselves right-wing and have received both doses, N12 reported on Tuesday evening. In addition, the poll also asked respondents who haven't yet received any vaccine dose whether they plan on receiving the vaccine in the future. It found that 28% of those who define themselves as center-left and 27% who define themselves as right-wing answered that they intend to get vaccinated, 38% of center-left and 44% of right-wing respondents are worried about potential side effects, and 32% of center-left answered that they are unsure about the effectiveness of the vaccine, compared to 28% of the right.On the topic of the government's decision to allow only those with "green passports" to enter cultural events and gyms as they reopen, 31% said they would now likely take the vaccine, while 46% said they wouldn't.The split between the center-left and the right on on the topic shows the right being more confident in their stances on either side of the issue, with 12% saying they would definitely get the vaccine, 21% saying they think they will get the vaccine, 19% saying they think they won't receive it, and 31% who said they definitely wouldn't get the vaccine.Meanwhile, of those who define themselves as center-left were less decisive, as 7% said they would definitely get the vaccine, 22% said they think they will get it, 26% said they think they won't get it, and 17% said they would definitely not take it.
While the differences between the right and the left don't seem to be very significant, the most striking split seems to be along ethnic and religious lines, with ultra-Orthodox and Arabic population centers on one side, and secular and conservative Jewish population centers on the other.According to Health Ministry data published on Monday, the Haredi-majority city of Bnei Brak, which has been one of the largest outbreak centers in the country since the pandemic began, had only vaccinated 10% of its population with a second dose.Other ultra-Orthodox cities with low vaccination rates include Beit Shemesh, which has vaccinated 13% of its residents, Modi'in Illit, which has vaccinated only 6% of its population. Arabic cities such as Umm al Fahm have and Yarka have also had troubles with vaccination, as 14% and 10% of each city's residents have been vaccinated with both vaccine doses so far.By comparison, Haifa and Tel Aviv have vaccinated 36% and 34% of their populations with a second dose of the coronavirus vaccine so far.The city with the highest percentage of vaccinated individuals was Tel-Mond, with 68% of its population already vaccinated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.