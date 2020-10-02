The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, 92, diagnosed with coronavirus

"We should pray for the healing of Shmaryahu Yosef Chaim Kanievsky son of Pasha Miriam."

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 2, 2020 12:09
Ultra-Orthodox rabbi Chaim Kanievsky (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Ultra-Orthodox rabbi Chaim Kanievsky
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
One of the leading rabbis of the non-hassidic haredi world, Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, 92, has been diagnosed with coronavirus.
"Following a change in the body temperature of the great rabbi, he was examined and found positive for coronavirus," his spokesperson said in a statement.
The rabbi feels good and is continuing with his usual studies, under close medical supervision, according to the statement. The rabbi is calling on his followers to study the Talmudic tractate Brachot and to read Psalms in his honor.
"Together, with all the people of Israel, we pray for the speedy recovery of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky," said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion upon hearing about the diagnosis. "During our holiday prayers, we should pray for the healing of Shmaryahu Yosef Chaim Kanievsky son of Pasha Miriam."
President Reuven Rivlin and Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that they, too, were praying for the rabbi, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted that he wishes a "quick and complete recovery to the Torah genius, Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky."
It was later released that the Kretchnif rabbi of Rehovot was also diagnosed with coronavirus. The rabbi is being treated in his home and is reportedly in stable condition.
The news comes the morning after the rabbi, along with his colleague Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, instructed that people should pray as much as possible in open spaces  due to the threat of the pandemic, and that “anyone who can help make this possible will be greatly rewarded.”
The rabbis also explained that it is forbidden to host guests in personal sukkahs over the holiday, in line with the recommendation of the Health Ministry. They also instructed that any time people are not with their nuclear family, they should wear masks and social distance.
“One of the things that most protects against infection is when people wear masks,” they wrote. “The benefit is substantial and should not be taken lightly.”
Kanievsky also released a video telling his followers to be screened for the virus during the interim days of Sukkot because it is “pikuach nefesh,” considered saving a life.
The coronavirus has been widespread within haredi society in Israel. 
Prof. Ronni Gamzu, the coronavirus commissioner, said Thursday that haredim make up around 40% of people diagnosed with coronavirus each day in Israel. Some 5,000 yeshiva students are infected, according to Roni Numa, the coronavirus coordinator for the ultra-Orthodox community.


Tags Haredi Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israelis must face the reality of the pandemic in order to stop it By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel's pitiful politics amid the coronavirus pandemic By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Solidarity during a corona-era Sukkot By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Four essential steps that need to be taken immediately to fight the virus By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Translating the Trump-Biden travesty into Hebrew By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
4 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by