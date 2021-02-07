Israeli hospital to use artificial skin-tech for burns, wounds

The Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa will be introducing Nanomedic Technologies' Electrospun Healing Fiber (EHF™) products within its emergency care settings, Nanomedic announced on Tuesday.The Nanomedic "Spincare System" fashions an artificial skin layer "using a smart and customized matrix made of nano polymers that adheres precisely to a wound or burn." Rambam's trauma center - responsible for serving 2 million residents of northern Israel and treating thousands of burns each year - will use the new additions to enhance patient care and improve its ability to heal wounds and burns in the long run."Nanomedic’s Spincare System has many advantages, including protection against infection from contaminating bacteria and properties that allow it to optimally adhere to the injury in a way that regular dressings cannot," said Prof. Yehuda Ullmann, Chair of the Surgical Department and Director of the Plastic Surgery department at the Rambam Health Care Campus. "The biggest benefit for patients is the avoidance of the pain often incurred from changing bandages, especially when treating children."Physicians at Rambam have already treated dozens of patients with the new systems in trials with the new equipment before the mass installations.It is expected that these technologies will soon be made available for use in clinics and emergency rooms, in addition to trauma centers."Because the device is portable and easy-to-operate, burns that do not require hospitalization can be treated immediately in the emergency room, where the doctor can spray the substance on the patient's burn," said Danny Kruchevsky, MD at Rambam’s Department of Plastic Surgery.
Rambam is the first Israeli hospital to formally install the CE-approved equipment within its care settings.