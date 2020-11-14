Russia, South Korea to cooperate on production of Sputnik V COVID vaccine

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and South Korea's GL Rapha have agreed to produce over 150 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine per year.The Russian vaccine, reported to have demonstrated a 92% efficiency against the coronavirus, is to be distributed to several countries across the world including South Korea, India, Brazil, China and others. Contracts such as the one signed with South Korea, as well as other countries, are expected to allow for the production of 500 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine outside of Russia, as well as allowing possible contracts from several more countries to increase Russia's foreign production capacities.“Sputnik V is based on a safe and effective platform of human adenoviral vectors. As the pandemic is yet far from over," Said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund. "Now it is important to strengthen the international cooperation and partnership and make sure that enough of Sputnik V vaccine is produced. We are grateful to our partners in GL Rapha for cooperation and joint effort,” Dmitriev said.Sputnik V is currently among the World Health Organization's top-10 vaccine candidates nearing the end of clinical trials, joining Novavax, Moderna, and Pfizer.Clinical trials of Sputnik V have been announced in the UAE, India, Venezuela and Belarus.
