The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Sackler lab produces automatic, non-invasive melanoma test

The test relies on a collection of special optical fibers that are transparent in infrared light. One end of the fibers is connected to a device that evaluates the 'colors' in the infrared.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 18, 2021 18:37
Prof. Katzir using the technology on a patient. (photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
Prof. Katzir using the technology on a patient.
(photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
Melanoma has always been diagnosed through an initial analysis followed by a biopsy. Now, thanks to a test developed by an Israeli research team, doctors will be able to diagnose patients quickly and in an automatic, non-invasive way, potentially saving their lives.
The test was developed by a team led by Prof. Abraham Katzir, from the Raymond and Beverly Sackler Faculty of Exact Sciences at Tel Aviv University (TAU), and was published in the journal Medical Physics back in September.
"The idea that guided us in developing the technology was that in the visible range, there are various substances, having various colors, which are not characteristic of each substance," explained Katzir. "On the other hand, in the infrared region, various substances have different ‘colors’ of a sort, depending on the chemical makeup of each substance."
The way the test works is that it relies on a collection of special optical fibers that are transparent in infrared light. One end of the fibers is connected to a device that evaluates the 'colors' in the infrared, a press release explained.
Then, the other end is touched to the patient's skin with the lesion.
"Therefore, we figured that with the help of devices that can identify these ’colors,’ healthy skin and each of the benign and malignant lesions would have different ’colors’ which would enable us to identify melanoma."
The difference between lethal and less-lethal melanoma is one millimeter in size. When a lesion is less than one-millimeter thick it is considered superficial and in the early stages from which the patient can safely recover if it is removed.
However, if it is discovered at a later stage, when it is thicker than one millimeter, it becomes life-threatening, and the chances of recovery drop significantly.
The new technology was tested on 100 patients.
Melanoma is considered the deadliest of the three most common skin cancers, the study explains.
Ordinarily, a bit of skin is carefully observed through a magnifying glass, known as a Dermascope. It is then surgically removed (biopsy) and sent to a pathologist for confirmation on whether it is melanoma.
The test analyzes lesions of skin before they get biopsied, and the study showed that they were accurate in their diagnosis, because they were biopsied after the initial diagnosis and sent for pathology for confirmation.
Immediate diagnosis can be life-saving, said Katzir.
The innovative system will enable every dermatologist to determine the character of a suspicious lesion automatically, and particularly if it is melanoma," added Katzir. "This system has the potential to cause a dramatic change in the field of diagnosing and treating skin cancer."


Tags Hebrew University science scientific study Melanoma
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The Chief Rabbinate's negative approach to Judaism needs to end

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu is beating war drums for personal gain - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Positive nuclear exposure and fallout

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's Holocaust Remembrance Day speech a wretched insult - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

The Israel Prize is a privilege, not a right - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Fauci: Israeli COVID-19 study misleading on vaccine effectiveness

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci attends the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2020
5

St. Vincent Volcano: Only those vaccinated for COVID-19 can evacuate - PM

People walk on the side of a road as smoke and ash billow in the background from La Soufriere volcano after it erupted on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent April 9, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by