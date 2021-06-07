Sheba hospital in space: Exploring the final frontier of medical science

When one of the world’s leading hospitals prepares to conduct medical research in outer space, the sky is not the limit.

Sheba Medical Center announced Monday its new ARC Space Lab, which will send eight medical experiments into outer space. The experiments will be conducted by Israel’s second space traveler, Eytan Stibbe, on Axiom Space ’s first private mission to the International Space Station (ISS) in February 2022.

Stibbe, a former Israeli fighter pilot and businessman who is funding the $50 million cost of his participation on the mission himself, is set to spend 10 days on the ISS, running dozens of experiments created by Israeli start-ups, universities, and hospitals. The mission, called Rakia (a Hebrew word for heaven) is led by the Science and Technology Ministry and the Ramon Foundation.

Sheba’s new space lab “will allow us to test many of our ideas for the future of medicine in this unique and delicate environment called space,” Dr. Harel Baris, Director of the ARC Space Lab, told The Jerusalem Post.

Among the experiments will be a study of how space travel affects the ocular system in space and on Earth. “Many space travelers experience visual impairment during the flights, and studies find changes in the retina and the optic nerve after the space flight,” Baris said. “An understanding of this is crucial for NASA in order to develop countermeasures and to ensure that in long-duration flights, like manned missions to Mars, astronauts’ vision will not be damaged. We have a device that is less than 2.5 kilograms that Eytan will use to take high-resolution scans of his retina over the course of the trip, providing data that has never been recorded before. Of course, this research can have groundbreaking ramifications on Earth, as well.”

Another experiment will investigate the behavior of the urinary microbiome. “We know that astronauts in space often suffer urinary tract infection, urgency, and other issues during and after the flight, as the bacteria in the microbiome change,” explained Ben Boursi, one of the scientists involved with the project. “This is an issue that can affect space travel in the future, and if we can understand how to prevent it. It may also help us understand related issues affecting many people.”

Other experiments will observe different aspects of the space traveler’s immune system; study the impact of microgravity on blood-brain barrier permeability and its potential for future Alzheimer disease treatment; assess systemic states using multispectral imaging of the anterior chamber of the eye; study T-cell activation in space; and explore transcriptomic changes causing bacterial enhanced virulence and antibiotic resistance in space microgravity.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}