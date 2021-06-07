The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Sheba hospital in space: Exploring the final frontier of medical science

Sheba Medical Center set to launch medical research into outer space with Rakia mission

By ZEV STUB  
JUNE 7, 2021 20:51
Axiom Space Station (photo credit: AXIOM SPACE)
Axiom Space Station
(photo credit: AXIOM SPACE)
When one of the world’s leading hospitals prepares to conduct medical research in outer space, the sky is not the limit.
Sheba Medical Center announced Monday its new ARC Space Lab, which will send eight medical experiments into outer space. The experiments will be conducted by Israel’s second space traveler, Eytan Stibbe, on Axiom Space’s first private mission to the International Space Station (ISS) in February 2022.
Stibbe, a former Israeli fighter pilot and businessman who is funding the $50 million cost of his participation on the mission himself, is set to spend 10 days on the ISS, running dozens of experiments created by Israeli start-ups, universities, and hospitals. The mission, called Rakia (a Hebrew word for heaven) is led by the Science and Technology Ministry and the Ramon Foundation.
Sheba’s new space lab “will allow us to test many of our ideas for the future of medicine in this unique and delicate environment called space,” Dr. Harel Baris, Director of the ARC Space Lab, told The Jerusalem Post.
Among the experiments will be a study of how space travel affects the ocular system in space and on Earth. “Many space travelers experience visual impairment during the flights, and studies find changes in the retina and the optic nerve after the space flight,” Baris said. “An understanding of this is crucial for NASA in order to develop countermeasures and to ensure that in long-duration flights, like manned missions to Mars, astronauts’ vision will not be damaged. We have a device that is less than 2.5 kilograms that Eytan will use to take high-resolution scans of his retina over the course of the trip, providing data that has never been recorded before. Of course, this research can have groundbreaking ramifications on Earth, as well.”
Another experiment will investigate the behavior of the urinary microbiome. “We know that astronauts in space often suffer urinary tract infection, urgency, and other issues during and after the flight, as the bacteria in the microbiome change,” explained Ben Boursi, one of the scientists involved with the project. “This is an issue that can affect space travel in the future, and if we can understand how to prevent it. It may also help us understand related issues affecting many people.”
Other experiments will observe different aspects of the space traveler’s immune system; study the impact of microgravity on blood-brain barrier permeability and its potential for future Alzheimer disease treatment; assess systemic states using multispectral imaging of the anterior chamber of the eye; study T-cell activation in space; and explore transcriptomic changes causing bacterial enhanced virulence and antibiotic resistance in space microgravity.

Doctors and scientists pose for a picture at the launch of Sheba Medical Center's new ARC Space Lab (credit: Zev Stub)Doctors and scientists pose for a picture at the launch of Sheba Medical Center's new ARC Space Lab (credit: Zev Stub)
Sheba’s three-year-old ARC Center is the innovation hub of the largest hospital in Israel, named one of the top 10 in the world by Newsweek. The experiments for the project were created by a team of Sheba’s top medical experts, as well as scientific experts from Jefferson University, the Mayo Clinic, MIT, Harvard, Texas Tech and the Technion.
The Rakia mission will be Sheba Medical Center’s second adventure into space. In 2020, Sheba collaborated with the Israel Space Agency, the Italian Space Agency, a major university in Napoli, Italy and Space Pharma by launching an experiment into space that examined the effects of microgravity on common bacteria, shown to be resistant to antibiotics.
People involved with the program believe that its significance reaches far beyond the scientific value. “This fulfills a lifelong dream I have had to combine medicine and space,” said Prof. Yitshak Kreiss, director-general of the Sheba Medical Center. “ I don’t know any other area of the world that inspires humanity and sparks the imagination more than space.”
Stibbe has stressed that his goal for the mission is also to inspire people to challenge their natural boundaries, as well as to help develop and promote Israeli technologies.
Israel’s first-ever astronaut was Ilan Ramon, whose historic NASA flight in 2003 ended in catastrophe when his Columbia mission was destroyed upon reentering earth. Ramon was Stibbe’s commander in the IAF, and Stibbe has dedicated his mission to Ramon’s memory.


Tags sheba medical center space Spacecraft research
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel must find a new way to negotiate with Hamas for captives

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Asher Fredman

UAE-Israel Greentech collaboration can transform the post-corona world

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: Chutzpah Prize contenders

 By LIAT COLLINS

Israel is in danger. We need to be vigilant - comment

 By YAAKOV KATZ

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by