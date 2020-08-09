The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Solar system's heliosphere may be croissant-shaped - study

These findings could have major implications on the search for habitable planets outside the solar system.

By CELIA JEAN, AARON REICH  
AUGUST 9, 2020 15:59
Bright nebula gas cloud in deep outer space (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Bright nebula gas cloud in deep outer space
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Scientists predicted the new shape of our solar system, and its in the shape of a delicious breakfast treat.
The solar system in which Earth is located has the general shape of a deflated croissant, according to study led by Merav Opher, an Israeli-born astronomy professor at Boston University. The study was published in Nature Astronomy in March and featured on the journal’s cover for July, providing an alternative to previously predicted models.
Every plant in the solar system is encased in a magnetic bubble, carved out in space by a solar wind constantly flowing out from the Sun. Outside the bubble is an ionized gas magnetic field that fills the space between stellar systems in our galaxy, according to NASA. This field both serves as a shield protecting our solar system, in addition to helping scientists make projections for finding other potential habitable planets.
Until now, scientists have predicted the shape of this bubble, called a heliosphere, as a comet shape, with a rounded leading edge called the nose and a long tail trailing behind. The new prediction lacks this tail, leading to scientists predicting the shape that similar to a certain French pastry.
This new predictive model has significant implications for astronomers, particularly regarding the search for habitable planets in space. This is due to the role the heliosphere plays, with it being an essential component in protecting planets and, by extension, life, from damaging cosmic rays. The shape of the solar system's heliosphere is what makes this protection so effective, and could potentially be one of the deciding factors on whether life can thrive. As such, finding similarly shaped heliospheres could be the key to finding new habitable worlds.
It is still unclear how the solar system's heliosphere is shaped, but an upcoming NASA mission could help find answers to these mysteries.
Slated for 2024, the Intersteller Mapping and Acceleration Probe, or IMAP, will map particles streaming from the heliosphere boundaries back to Earth, which will shed new light on the heliosphere's nature, interstellar space and how cosmic rays make their way into the solar system.
For this project, Opher's DRIVE Science Center, which was instrumental in making this new prediction, seeks to create a testable heliosphere model in time for the launch, which could provide a baseline to compare with IMAP's data.
Opher's predictive model was made using data from previous NASA missions. In particular, her work focused heavily on the solar wind particles streaming out from the Sun, which are much hotter than other solar wind particles.
“There are two fluids mixed together. You have one component that is very cold and one component that is much hotter, the pick-up ions,” Opher explained.
“If you have some cold fluid and hot fluid, and you put them in space, they won’t mix – they will evolve mostly separately. What we did was separate these two components of the solar wind and model the resulting 3D shape of the heliosphere.”
She added that “Because the pick-up ions dominate the thermodynamics, everything is very spherical. But because they leave the system very quickly beyond the termination shock, the whole heliosphere deflates,” resulting in the croissant-shaped heliosphere.


Tags space solar Sun
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Women are allowed to receive rabbinic accreditation, High Court rules By JPOST EDITORIAL
With Hezbollah in charge, the destruction of Beirut was matter of time By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Offering to help Lebanon doesn’t mean hailing its flag By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Who will replace Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister? By EHUD OLMERT
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by