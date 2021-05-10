Study says no link between aspirin and increased COVID-19 risk

A new study has not found a link between aspirin/NSAID use and an increased risk for contracting coronavirus, which were used at the onset of the pandemic.

The study, which has so far not been peer reviewed but was published in medRxiv , was based on concerns regarding potential side effects on aspirin and other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs due to their use in treating coronavirus symptoms, such as a cough.

The researchers conducted via their free-to download COVID Symptom Study smartphone application that took information from participants in United Kingdom, United States, and Sweden, focusing on demographics, comorbidities and their daily health information. The participants were also questioned on whether they tested positive for the coronavirus.

On aspirin use, the researchers found that among 8,966 participants who tested positive for coronavirus, there was a moderate correlation with coronavirus. Nevertheless, when controlled for comorbidities, it was found that pre-exisitng conditions independently increased the likelihood of coronavirus infection.

The researchers also adjusted their study by evaluating hospitalization rates or those seeking other medical treatments. People who took aspirin reported fewer coronavirus symptoms overall, but also said they suffered from fatigue, headache, shortness of breath, and cough, compared to non-aspirin users, who reported more instances of headaches, pain, and fever.

In concluding the study, the researchers said that any association between aspirin and more severe coronavirus symptoms is likely due to external health factors, particularly pre-existing conditions.

