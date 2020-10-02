The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Sukkot in the shadow of corona: 7,643 new cases reported on Friday

Currently, there are 70,941 active cases of the virus in Israel, 849 who are in serious condition, among them 201 who are intubated.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 2, 2020 15:26
Israel Police prepare for new coronavirus lockdown regulations, Sept. 25, 2020 (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Israel Police prepare for new coronavirus lockdown regulations, Sept. 25, 2020
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
As the country prepares to enter the Sukkot holiday under lockdown, the Health Ministry reported some 7,643 new patients were diagnosed with coronavirus the day before. 
Currently, there are 70,941 active cases of the virus in Israel, 849 who are in serious condition, among them 201 who are intubated. The death toll stands at 1,629.
Israel went from being one of the country’s with the lowest mortality rates to a country with one of the highest per day for its population size. Moreover, the number of new patients per day is also among the highest in the world per capita - but this is connected to how many people are screened, as well. 
On Friday morning, a report by the Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center, which is overseen by the IDF, showed that the percentage of positive results are high and rising - an indication that morbidity is even more widespread than the country thought.
However, the numbers are not necessarily indicating such a negative trend. 
Israel’s partial closure began two weeks ago, when around 8.8% of all people screened were testing positive. Between September 18 and September 25 - the date that Israel enacted a more complete nationwide lockdown - that percentage rapidly spiked. 
The infection rate rose to 10.4% on September 20, 11.2% on September 21, 12.2% on September 23 and 13.4% on September 25. It peaked on September 29 at 14.3%. But in the last few days, the trend is changing. 
On Wednesday, the infection rate was 13% and on Thursday only 11.8%. 
It is too early to know if the trend will stick, but it could mean that the closure is starting to work. 
Recall that it takes between 10 days and two weeks to see the impact of any activity, and therefore the high numbers at the start of the lockdown were reflective of what happened before Israel closed. Moreover, as coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu explained Thursday in a briefing, there was excessive gathering during the Rosh Hashanah holiday, which led to increased numbers. 
During the first closure, Israel also saw an increase in the first couple of weeks of lockdown, before the numbers started to rapidly reduce. 
In order to help ensure that, Israel Police said that it has completed its preparations for the Sukkot holiday, which begins Friday at sundown. 
“The police will continue with increased operational activity throughout the country in order to maintain public peace, security and health,” the organization said in a statement.
Thousands of Israeli police officers, Border Police officers and volunteers, reinforced by IDF soldiers and inspectors, are charged with enforcing the latest set of regulations. 
Among the latest: People are forbidden from hosting non-family members in their sukkahs; the offense will be punishable with a NIS 500 fine. 
Moreover, the government and the Knesset decided that people must keep two meters from one another even in outdoor gatherings of 20. 
Finally, people now will not be able to travel wherever they want to purchase essential products or obtain essential services. Instead, this will only be allowed when the products or services are not available within a kilometer from home. 
“In view of the current state of national emergency and in order to maintain public health and prevent mass infection, the bulk of police activity will focus on smart supervision and enforcement of regulations with an emphasis on prohibited gatherings and restrictions on movement and trade throughout the country,” the police said. 
At the same time, ultra-Orthodox community leaders have committed to trying to keep restrictions. 
Several haredi rabbis have called on their followers to pray outdoors and refrain from hosting guests. Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, who was diagnosed with coronavirus on Friday morning, told his constituents that they should be tested on the interim days of Sukkot because it could save a life. 
Medical and rescue workers from the sector called on the ultra-Orthodox to abide by Health Ministry rules on Friday morning. 
"We feel it is time to cry out and beg: Please keep the health guidelines," the doctors wrote in the letter they circulated among the community, "We have no extra lives to give up."
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a special meeting about the spread of coronavirus in the Orthodox sector, he said on Friday afternoon. At the meeting were the mayors of most major ultra-Orthodox cities and several haredi ministers, as well as Gamzu, Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy, National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabat and head of the ultra-Orthodox coronavirus program Roni Numa.
The prime minister promised additional assistance to the local authorities for fighting the virus and asked them to stress the importance of keeping the directives to their residents.


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israelis must face the reality of the pandemic in order to stop it By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel's pitiful politics amid the coronavirus pandemic By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Solidarity during a corona-era Sukkot By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Four essential steps that need to be taken immediately to fight the virus By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Translating the Trump-Biden travesty into Hebrew By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
4 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by