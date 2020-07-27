TAU teams turns waste into hand sanitizer in 'revolutionary' experiment

During the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, it became clear to the State of Israel that “there is nothing to do but rely on ourselves,” according to Health Ministry deputy director-general Itamar Grotto

Nonetheless, while Israel developed plants to manufacture N95 protective masks and learned to fashion some of its own ventilators, the country has continued to purchase all its ethanol alcohol - a key ingredient in hand sanitizers and other disinfecting products - from abroad. Increasing global demand raises concerns regarding this disinfectant's availability.

Prof. Hadas Mamane from the Tel Aviv University School of Mechanical Engineering and a team of supporting scientists think they can change Israel’s model. In a world’s first, they have developed a local Israeli, low-cost, decentralized, non-polluting means of producing ethanol - and thereby an alcohol-based hand sanitizer - from waste, such as municipal and agricultural trim, straw and residual paper fibers.

A patent for the process was registered by TAU in the United States.

“Our successful ethanol production from various waste types, including municipal and agricultural trim, straw, paper waste, paper sludge, etc., using a novel, simple and cheap process, that hardly causes any environmental damage, does not require the use of any hazardous materials, and can be implemented in a decentralized manner, on a small scale, as well as part of large-scale fermentation and distillation processes, is a genuine breakthrough,” Mamane said.

She explained that in most parts of the world ethanol is generated from corn and sugarcane through a process that is environmentally polluting and requires the use of large plots of land, excess water and pest control agents.

Mamane’s system is based on plant and paper waste, using a novel lignin degradation process. The lignin, she explained to The Jerusalem Post, is what gives plants their rigidity. Until now, it was understood that the lignin had to be completely degraded to generate ethanol, a process that is both expensive and harmful to the environment.

Her team was able to show this was not necessary and that using their novel process one could significantly cut back on ethanol production costs, while at the same time decrease the use of edible plant sources, help protect the environment and reduce the use of various pollutants and greenhouse gases emissions.

“This research has so much potential because approximately 620,000 tons of plant and similar waste, and 35,000 tons of paper waste, that have no use and whose management requires resources, are produced annually in Israel alone,” Mamane said. “Salvaging this waste by using it to produce ethanol will cut waste management expenses, increase the efficiency and decentralize ethanol production, reduce resource exploitation of edible plants, and could reduce fuel usage and air pollution, caused by burning of agricultural production that is frequent around the globe."

Now, the group is preparing to pilot the process at a small plant developed alongside The Naftali Botanic Garden at TAU, whose plant waste the team is planning to use. She said they have submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Science and Technology and are in the design and purchasing stage.