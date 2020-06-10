The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Technion delves deeper into oximetric data to improve COVID-19 treatment

The researchers have developed a new set of tools to analyze the data collected by oximeters, which monitor oxygen saturation levels in a patient's blood.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
JUNE 10, 2020 19:53
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak (photo credit: REUTERS)
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Information gathered by oximeters used to monitor patients with COVID-19 could prove to help doctors predict deterioration in a patient's condition, researchers at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology and Rambam Health Care Campus have said.
The researchers have developed a new set of tools to analyze the data collected by oximeters, which monitor oxygen saturation levels in a patient's blood. Low oxygen levels in blood indicate low oxygen in the body's tissues, which can ultimately lead to organ failure.
Oximeters are currently used in two ways to monitor patients with coronavirus. Firstly, individuals with mild cases or suspected cases are being supplied with low-cost commercial oximeters to self-monitor their oxygen saturation levels at home. However, a number of the devices used in this setting, even those which have CE or FDA approval, have limited accuracy and therefore don't produce data of a level that is suitable for research analysis.
Secondly, and in the context of the research, more importantly, patients in the intensive care unit are constantly monitored with oximeters but no algorithms have yet been developed capable of analyzing the data generated over time. It is here that the toolbox developed by the laboratory for Artificial Intelligence in Medicine in the Technion Faculty of Biomedical Engineering comes in.
Master’s student Jeremy Levy and Assistant Professor Joachim Behar, together with Dr. Ronit Almog and Dr. Danny Eytan from Rambam Health Care Campus have developed a range of oximetry biomarkers to analyze the data generated over time by the oximeters, in the hope that it will lead to better monitoring of ICU patients and allow doctors to more accurately predict when a patient is starting to deteriorate, allowing for earlier intervention in their treatment.
"The hypothesis is that we will be able to identify patterns of deterioration of COVID-19 patients from their oximetry physiological time series. We developed analysis tools (digital biomarkers) to uncover such patterns," Behar told The Jerusalem Post. "We welcome medical collaborations that may contribute such oximetry data from COVID-19 patients so that we may analyse and elaborate such data driven prognosis algorithms."
So far the researchers haven't set a time frame for when they expect to see results, but are focused on gathering as much data as possible in order to build up a comprehensive picture.


Tags technion the technion israel Artificial intelligence Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The media must be open to debate, even if we disagree By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sarah N. Stern Iran’s presence from Lebanon's Beirut to Venezuela's Caracas By SARAH N. STERN
Amotz Asa-El Who really torched America - Trump or the rioters? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Alan Dershowitz Exploiting the Floyd protests to demonize Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader Hijacking the cause of George Floyd US protests By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
4 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
5 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by