The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Technion scientists have produced an engineered lymph vessel network

This development could lead to success in finding a cure for lymphedema.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 7, 2021 02:23
Dr. Shira Landau at her lab (photo credit: TECHNION SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Dr. Shira Landau at her lab
(photo credit: TECHNION SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Scientists at the Technion have managed to grow an engineered human lymphatic vessel network, according to a press release issued on Monday. 
Published in PNAS, the study was led by Dr. Shira Landau and conducted in the laboratory of Professor Shulamit Levenberg of the Technion Faculty of Biomedical Engineering.
This could lead to a better understanding of lymphatic vessel generation, which could have implications for treatment of lymphedema and generations of more lifelike tissue flaps. 
Lymphatic vessels are similar to veins and they collect the fluid between the cells in all body tissues. This lymphatic fluid is collected by lymph capillaries, and transported via larger lymphatic vessels through lymph nodes, before emptying into major veins.
The lymphatic system plays an important role in the body's immune response, and damage to the lymphatic vessels results in swelling known as lymphedema, which has no cure. 
Dr. Landau and her researchers grew human lymphatic vessels, along with blood vessels and other supporting cells, creating engineered tissue with a functioning vessel network. This engineered tissue was implanted into a mouse and successfully integrated with the mouse's lymph and blood vessels.
Lymphedema, which currently lacks treatment, could be treated in the future by implanting. functional network of lymph vessels that would merge with the subject's system, grown with the patient's own cells. 


Tags health technion science
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

COVID-19: We all must help avoid another lockdown - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett can liberate Israel from haredi chains on religion - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Time to take advantage of cracks in Tehran’s armor - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Sarit Zehavi

Should the West support the Lebanese army to counterweight Hezbollah?

 By SARIT ZEHAVI
Amotz Asa-El

Artem Dolgopyat's plight highlights Israel's golden double standard

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by