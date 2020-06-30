The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Tel Aviv-based Ibex to provide AI cancer diagnosis support to UK's NHS

Ibex's Galen Prostate solution has been adopted by LDPath, a major provider of pathology services to the NHS.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
JUNE 30, 2020 22:17
Ibex uses AI to help pathologists minimize diagnostic errors (photo credit: IBEX MEDICAL ANALYTICS)
Ibex uses AI to help pathologists minimize diagnostic errors
(photo credit: IBEX MEDICAL ANALYTICS)
Cancer diagnosis in Britain's National Health Service is set to get an AI upgrade, thanks to a Tel Aviv based Ibex Medical Analytics. On Tuesday, Ibex announced its involvement in the UK's first rollout of clinical grade AI applications for cancer detection in pathology.
In recent years, a steady increase in the number of cancer cases has coincided with a world-wide decrease in the number of pathologists, that is, medical workers who examine tissue samples for signs of disease including cancers. In the UK, this shortage of pathologists have led to waiting time for diagnosis of cancers of up to six weeks, placing pressure on pathology services which can lead to missed diagnoses.
In addition, traditional pathology techniques are still in use, whereby tissue samples on glass slides are examined by pathologists under the microscope. Reporting is still often carried out on paper. The dwindling number of pathologists means that samples often have to be couriered between different locations in order for a number of experts to examine them.
Enter Ibex's Galen Prostate solution, which has been adopted by LDPath, a leading provider of digital pathology services to the NHS. LDPath provides histopathological imaging and reporting services to 24 NHS trusts across the UK, including large teaching hospitals and district general hospitals.
Prostate biopsies reviewed by LDPath's pathologists will now be reviewed by Ibex's AI algorithm as well as a human pathologist, who will be alerted if there are major discrepancies between the AI's diagnosis and the human pathologist's assessment. The program will therefore act as a safety net, minimizing missed diagnoses of prostate cancer.
“We are excited to collaborate with LDPath to bring a paradigm shift for pathology in the UK, and around the world, increasing efficiency and improving accuracy of cancer diagnostics,” said Joseph Mossel, Ibex Medical Analytics CEO and Co-founder. “Cancer cases continue to rise, and with the pathology practice experiencing a worldwide shortage, AI-based technologies can drive new workflows for pathology that will be critical for improving cancer care practices for patients, pathologists, labs and entire healthcare systems.”
“We are proud to be the first UK pathology provider to integrate AI into the digital pathology workflow by partnering with Ibex to improve cancer diagnosis,” said Sanj Lallie, Director of Operations at LDPath.
“This is a significant step in realizing the benefits of AI tools within the UK as we continue to redefine traditional workflows across our NHS network. Our NHS clients will benefit from this additional quality assurance measure as well as new service offerings, including singular AI screening of all prostate biopsies within a 24-hour period and UKAS internal audits. The COVID-19 crisis has highlighted the need for advancing innovation and utilizing new technologies to improve patient care. By using AI and digital pathology, we are better prepared to continue to work effectively during lockdowns, and handle the anticipated surge in the volume of tests and an increase of the pathology workload once we emerge from this pandemic.”


Tags cancer cancer detection NHS
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The chief justice: Mogoeng and his support of Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Brands boycotting Facebook are doing nothing more than virtue signalling By EMILY SCHRADER
Yuval Cherlow The ethics of firing in the time of coronavirus By YUVAL CHERLOW
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Trump, Kushner deserve better from Israel – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by