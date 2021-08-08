Tel Aviv hospital sanitizes equipment using nothing but light

The system, called J.Protect, was developed by Juganu, an Israeli based company aimed at creating "light that lights, sees, connects and thinks." Juganu collaborates with several other Israeli establishments to provide solutions for healthier and more efficient lighting grids, incorporating AI technology to enable "smart lighting" in homes, crowds, roads and autonomous driving. "We want to make the world greener, safer, closer and more livable," reads their website.

J.Protect is another step in Juganu's endeavor, using UV-A and UV-C rays to disinfect closed spaces (such as CT, MRI and X ray machines). The rays are effective against bacteria, viruses and fungi, including the COVID-19 virus.

"The J.Protect is the first of its kind, providing protection and sanitizing much-used spaces in a safe, continuous manner," Ichilov hospital stated in their announcement.

"The coronavirus is highly contagious and there is great concern regarding patient exposure to the virus through radiography machines in hospitals," said Prof. Arye Blachar, head of the Imaging Division at Ichilov. "Such high-tech solutions give us hope for a healthier future by keeping our patients and workers safe."

The Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv last week installed a space sanitizing system using nothing but light, Ichilov hospital announced in a Facebook post.