Tel Aviv U. researchers develop antibody cocktail against COVID-19

Lead scientist: ‘Asymptomatic patients may possibly contract disease a second time’

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 11, 2020 19:00
Ph.D. student Michael Mor (photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
(photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
A team of researchers from Tel Aviv University say they have developed an antibody cocktail against COVID-19 that could possibly provide natural immunity for up to several months.
"These are six antibodies that bind to different target areas on the virus," explained head scientist Dr. Natalia Freund. "It's not a single mechanism, but rather several complementary mechanisms of action. The antibodies identify various weak spots on the virus, bind these spots and neutralize it.
“Our vision is that in the future, the cocktail will be used to treat COVID-19 patients – like the experimental cocktail administered to President Trump, or as a preventive measure for high-risk populations and medical personnel – until the much-awaited vaccine finally arrives,” she continued.
The process began in April of 2020 at the Laboratory of Human Antibody Research headed by Freund and Ph.D. student Michael Mor, at TAU's Sackler Faculty of Medicine. The results are currently under revision process in PLOS Pathogens journal.
First, the team sequenced thousands of antibodies produced in the bodies of Israeli COVID-19 patients. Then, they isolated and characterized six antibodies derived from the blood of two severely ill patients. Finally, they proved that combinations of three antibodies at a time act as an effective cocktail against COVID-19.
The cocktail has not yet been tested on humans but on the live virus in a cell culture. Freund said that because the antibodies were developed naturally by the patients' immune systems, they are probably safe for use. 
Moreover, “Since these antibodies are stable in the blood, a preventive injection can provide protection for several weeks, and possibly even several months,” she said.
The next stage in this research project will be testing the cocktail on humans.
Another finding was discovered in the process of the research, that sheds light on the likelihood for reinfection with coronavirus. 
Microscopic imaging reveals a stark contrast between Sars-CoV-2 infected cells which were treated by the research team's antibody cocktail and those which were not. (Credit: TAU)Microscopic imaging reveals a stark contrast between Sars-CoV-2 infected cells which were treated by the research team's antibody cocktail and those which were not. (Credit: TAU)
"One question we asked was whether there was any difference between mild and severe cases – with regard to both the quality and quantity of the antiviral antibodies produced by the immune system,” Freund explained. “To find an answer, we conducted genetic sequencing of thousands of antibodies derived from the participants' blood, then cloned them in the lab and tested their effectiveness in neutralizing the virus. 
“We found a significant statistical difference between the two groups of patients in the ability of their antibodies to neutralize COVID-19: Only a small portion of the mildly ill participants developed neutralizing antibodies, and some developed no antibodies whatsoever,” she continued. “Thus, we may assume that people who were infected but remained asymptomatic or developed very mild symptoms, may possibly contract the disease a second time.”
Patients who had severe cases of COVID-19 developed neutralizing antibodies that will probably protect them from reinfection, she said. 
However, she - like most other scientists - noted that it is still unclear whether these antibodies will provide long-term protection. The novel coronavirus is still too new. 


