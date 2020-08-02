Teva collaborates with Technion in fields of cancer, neurobiology

Teva has started over the past few months several collaborations with the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology regarding the development of new immunotherapy methods to treat cancer and diseases of the nervous system. Research teams from Teva and the Technion are conducting a joint study to test the effectiveness of innovative immunotherapy treatments using antibodies or cellular therapy in unique models of cancer, Parkinson's disease, and migraines. According to Dr. Dana Bar-On, project leader and director of academic relations at Teva's Global R&D Department, "The collaboration with the Technion is one of the key building blocks of Teva's academic relations program – in Israel and around the world. After intensive mapping, we found leading researchers and partners in R&D at the Technion, even in the early stages. The combined force of academia and Teva is gaining momentum these days despite the delay caused by the spread of the coronavirus and the closure of some university activities. We believe the projects will advance in the coming years and some of them will be able to enter Teva's future pipeline." This year, with the support of the Innovation Authority, three Nofar grants were given to researchers from the Technion that form part of the collaboration with Teva. The Innovation Authority is currently examining other similar collaborations. A total of six joint projects have been initiated in recent months by Technion and Teva researchers as part of the research collaboration.In addition, eight outstanding students from the Technion have been selected for Teva's national student forum known as "The National Forum for Bio-Innovators by Teva." The forum includes scholarships, professional and personal training for students and their supervisors in order to connect them to the pharma world."Collaboration between Technion researchers and Teva has borne fruit in the past and led to the development of the drug Azilect," said Technion's Vice President of Research Prof. Jacob (Koby) Rubinstein. "The Technion encourages and promotes industrial and academic relations on an ongoing basis for the benefit of advancing its research and student training. I welcome the research collaboration with Teva, and I'm convinced that it will lead to innovative developments in pharma for the benefit of all mankind."These projects, managed through the Technion R&D Foundation (TRDF), represent an important part of the cooperative program that Teva initiated and promotes with the Israeli Academy and collaborations that have been revealed during the past year. "Teva Academia", Teva's global initiative with selected academic partners, continues to expand following strategic collaborations with the Weizmann Institute of Science and Tel Aviv University earlier this year.