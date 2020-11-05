The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

The breast-cancer fight

Stories from some of these famous survivors can help fight the disease, show support

By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN  
NOVEMBER 5, 2020 16:26
ANGELINA JOLIE, pictured here at last year’s London premiere of ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,’ is one of the breast-cancer survivors interviewed in the book. (photo credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS)
ANGELINA JOLIE, pictured here at last year’s London premiere of ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,’ is one of the breast-cancer survivors interviewed in the book.
(photo credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS)
Beat Breast Cancer Like a Boss: 30 Powerful Stories is a book of interviews with actresses, musicians, athletes, politicians, journalists, doctors and entrepreneurs – including singer Sheryl Crow, former US Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, CNN correspondent Athena Jones and Dr. Kimberly Allison, director of breast pathology at Stanford University Medical Center – that delves deep into how high-profile women faced a formidable disease and put it in its place.
The author, a foreign affairs producer at PBS NewsHour, had a prophylactic bilateral mastectomy after testing positive for the BRCA1 genetic mutation at age 20. She went on to become an award-winning TV producer and reporter.
“My mastectomy took place several years before women like Angelina Jolie and Christina Applegate went public with their experiences, putting beautiful, famous faces on the BRCA gene and making it much easier for me to explain what I had,” Rogin writes.
“I felt a sense of camaraderie with these famous women. They went through what I did! They felt the same things I felt! Maybe they asked themselves the same questions I had, too. My experience has led me to appreciate that when you’re going through a trial, community matters.” Although the average person undergoing treatment for breast cancer doesn’t have to worry about paparazzi at the hospital, but does have to worry about finances – unlike the women profiled in the book – Rogin believes their stories “will help you get through your own experience, whether you’re fighting the disease yourself, taking care of someone who is, or you just want to be a good support system for someone you care about.” Given the statistics on breast cancer, that description covers just about everyone. In the United States, one in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. The American Cancer Society estimates there are now more than 3.5 million American breast-cancer survivors. Israel sees about 4,500 breast-cancer diagnoses annually.
Rogin clarifies that the word “beat” in her book’s title is not necessarily synonymous with long-term remission. It means not allowing breast cancer to “prevent you from being you, no matter what stage of treatment or recovery you’re in. To keep living your life, even if you have to make some changes.” The women in this book don’t waste time on platitudes. They get down to nitty-gritty details that matter, and some do it with humor.
Actress and writer Jill Kargman (her 2007 book Momzillas inspired the series Odd Mom Out), says this about post-mastectomy painkillers: “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with drugs. But I was only on Tylenol because I really have a bad reaction to opioids. The last time I was prescribed them, I didn’t lay cable for eight days. I don’t know how America’s addicted to it. They must be full of poo.”
THE DECISION of how and when to tell children, employers and others about a breast-cancer diagnosis differs depending on circumstances and preferences.
Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz shielded her four- and nine-year-olds from information they were too young to digest. “What I did share with them was that... I was having surgery to take care of something in my breast, and that I was going to be OK. But I didn’t share them with them that it was cancer until after I was all done.” Sopranos star Edie Falco tried to keep her treatments quiet, but she was “outed” in the celebrity gossip column Page Six. “It seemed like such an egregious affront in a way. I started getting phone calls and emails and people stopping me on the street. And I wasn’t quite ready,” Falco recalls.
Celebrity or not, anyone can learn something valuable from the women quoted in Beat Breast Cancer Like a Boss – whether it’s good decisions they made, bad ones they learned from, or practical advice on getting through fear and pain.
FOX News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin wrote a list of practical advice that only someone in the know could offer, such as: “Get your teeth cleaned before you start because you can’t get them cleaned during chemo and you tend to get mouth sores – you can minimize these by brushing your teeth 3-5 times a day and rinsing with a mild mouthwash.” UCLA gymnastics team coach Valorie Kondos Field, diagnosed in 2015, sensed a heavenly voice instructing her not to be anxious but to be grateful. She took it to heart, for example, choosing to refer to her treatments as her “chemo spa,” reasoning that “a spa is some place you go to get better.” Sally Oren, active in the Israeli humanitarian aid NGO IsraAID and Hadassah International Israel, was diagnosed during then-husband Michael’s tenure as Israeli ambassador to the United States. She found strength in an informal multinational support group of women from the Washington diplomatic community – including a few from countries hostile to Israel.
“We’re still in touch with one another, because we had this special bond,” Oren writes.
Rogin’s book will make readers feel a special bond with the women who share their stories in its pages, and will be a welcome source of information and comfort. 
The writer wrote for The Record in New Jersey for over a decade, has been freelancing for secular and Jewish publications since 1984 and is a staff writer for ISRAEL21c.

BEAT BREAST CANCER LIKE A BOSS: 30 POWERFUL STORIES
Compiled and edited by Ali Rogin
Diversion Books
256 pages; $17.99


Tags cancer breast cancer Cancer Treatment book review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The government is not doing enough to end violence in Arab sector By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy US elections: Ballots are paper bullets to the American people - opinion By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader There is no right to not be offended By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin Are we entering a new beginning for Israeli-Palestinian talks? – opinion By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 2,000-year-old gem seal depicting Greek god Apollo found under City of David
Seal with the image of Apollo.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by