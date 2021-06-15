The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Tourists from ‘white countries’ won’t need serological test - official

According to the plan approved by the previous government, Israeli skies are supposed to reopen to vaccinated visitors on July 1. New government still to look into details.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JUNE 15, 2021 19:26
TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up. (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up.
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Vaccinated tourists coming from “white countries” will be able to enter Israel without the requirement of undergoing a serological test, according to the current outline that the Health Ministry is working on, a health official said Tuesday.
"White countries" are countries that are going to meet the specific criteria set by the Health Ministry in terms of their coronavirus situation, and are therefore considered very low risk.
According to the official, the professionals at the ministry are continuing to work on the outline to allow vaccinated foreign nationals from selected nations enter the country starting July 1. However, this will need to be discussed with new Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz along with the rest of coronavirus regulations. Some changes in policies might still occur.
A few days earlier, on Thursday, former tourism minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen announced that inoculated individuals would be able to enter the country next month after former interior minister Aryeh Deri signed a document to that effect. A representative of the Tourism Ministry said Tuesday that while there was no indication that the plan would change, it was still too early to tell.
During the transition ceremony at the Tourism Ministry, new Minister Yoel Razvozov said that bringing back foreign tourists would be his number one priority and that he and Horowitz had been in discussion over this topic.
“I see creating a correct and effective outline to bring back foreign tourists to Israel as my first mission in this position, obviously without endangering [the health of] Israeli citizens,” he said.
“I have already spoken to incoming health minister Horowitz and we will set a meeting with the professional staff,” Razvozov further said, adding that the pilot program that has already allowed a limited number of tourists to enter Israel has proven that this can be done safely.
At the moment, all those who are vaccinated abroad entering Israel are required to prove the presence of antibodies in their blood with a serological test and to quarantine until they receive its results, which makes traveling to the country especially burdensome.
The health official said that the goal of the outline they have been working on is to simplify things, eliminating the need for the serological test.
According to the outline that is currently under discussion, only people from countries that meet the criteria set by the ministry and only those who have been vaccinated – not those who have had COVID-19 and recovered – will be allowed in. Regarding the types of vaccines accepted, all those developed in the Western world would be considered valid.
The ministry’s staff is also working on the technological aspect of the matter: online forms to complete – at the moment, anyone who enters Israel is required to fill out an entry statement – and similar.
The official further said that while the ministry’s professional staff is working on the outline, at the policy level new decisions might still be made since all the aspects of the coronavirus regulations are in the process of being presented to Horowitz.


