Coronavirus: Over half of Israel's citizens are fully vaccinated

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry published detailed guidelines for the upcoming holidays.

According to the guidelines, while general gatherings are limited to 20 indoors and 50 outdoors, worship places and ceremonies organized for green passport holders will be able to see the participation of several thousands of people.

In accordance to what the government decided last week, outdoor venues with fewer than 10,000 seats can host up to 75% of maximum permitted capacity, up to 3,000 people. Those with more than 10,000 seats will be able to accommodate guests up to 30% of capacity, up to 5,000 people. Indoor venues with fewer than 5,000 seats will be open up to 75% of their capacity, up to 1,000 people and those with more than 5,000 seats up to 30% maximum permitted capacity and 3,000 people.

Events for the national holidays of Holocaust Remembrance Day, Memorial Day and Independence Day will also be organized under the green pass outline. Events where food is served, considered to be a high risk of infection, will be limited to 300 indoors and 500 outdoors.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

For Memorial Day, families of fallen soldiers will have unlimited access to the cemeteries, which will function under “purple ribbon” standards.

Children who cannot be vaccinated will be able to receive a temporary green passport by undergoing a fast coronavirus test.

Over half of Israel's population is fully vaccinated for the novel coronavirus, meaning that they received both shots of the coronavirus vaccine, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced on his Twitter page on Thursday morning."We passed the 50% mark of all Israeli citizens that are fully vaccinated with the second dose of the [coronavirus] vaccine," he wrote. "Thanks to them, the State of Israel is defeating coronavirus. All that remains is to follow the instructions so that coronavirus does not return."This comes as the government announced that from what it seems, Israel's citizens will be able to celebrate the upcoming religious and national holidays under the green passport outline with a far wider range of movement in contrast to one year prior due to the successful vaccination campaign throughout the state.