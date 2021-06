"My first task as Minister of Tourism is to build a correct and effective outline for the easing of conditions for tourists to enter Israel," Minister Razvozov said. "of course, without endangering the citizens of Israel and in cooperation with the professional bodies in the Ministry of Health," he added.

The outgoing Minister of Tourism and the incoming Minister of Science and Technology Orit Farkash-Hacohen congratulated Minister Razvozov and wished him luck in his new position.

Incoming Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov emphasized the importance of rehabilitating Israel's tourism industry during the handover ceremony held in Jerusalem on Tuesday.