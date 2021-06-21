Unsuccessful marriages are a high risk factor for premature death in men

Men who perceive their marriage as unsuccessful could be a factor to predict premature death, a new study from Tel Aviv University revealed on Monday.

The research from the School of Public Health at the Sackler Faculty of Medicine, Tel Aviv University, was based on more than 30 years of research and included 10 thousand Israeli men in their 40’s.

Starting to gather information from the 1960’s, the researchers tracked the health and behavior of their participants, paying close attention to death from strokes and premature deaths in general.

Early in the study the participants were asked to rank the level of their satisfaction from their marriage from one (very successful), to four (unsuccessful).

The researchers were surprised to find that just as smoking and lack of physical activity were a predictive factor to the men’s life expectancy, so was their satisfaction from their marriage. Research showed that the number of participants who died from a stroke was 69 percent higher amongst those who ranked their marriage as unsuccessful.

The researchers also conducted a statistical analysis of all known risk factors that contribute to death from a cardiovascular disease, such as diabetes and excessive BMI, and here too found that the relative risk for death for any reason among the unhappily married versus the happily married was 1.21 percent higher among those dissatisfied with their marriages. This is similar to the statistics relating to smokers and sedentary lifestyle.

"It's important to note that we observed a higher risk among relatively young men, under the age of 50. At a higher age, the gap is smaller, perhaps due to processes of adjustment that life partners go through over time. These findings were consistent with other studies that have shown the effectiveness of educational programs fostering good life partnerships as part of a national strategy to promote health and wellness for the public at large," Dr. Lev-Ari the head of the Department of Health Promotion added.

