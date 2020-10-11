The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
US-Israeli AI retinal scanner named finalist at global health competition

During the competition, AEYE Health’s CEO will have three minutes to present his company’s latest technology and how it sets to transform the way healthcare systems diagnose retinal conditions.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 11, 2020 17:41
A patient receives a retinal scan using AEYE technology. (photo credit: AEYE HEALTH)
A patient receives a retinal scan using AEYE technology.
(photo credit: AEYE HEALTH)
An Israeli-American startup has been named as one of the 12 finalists in the Startup Pitch Competition at the HLTH, one of the world's largest digital healthcare conferences.
AEYE Health, a New York-based startup with a R&D in Tel Aviv, uses automated, AI-based diagnostic screening solutions for retinal imaging, with the stated purpose of preventing world blindness.
During the competition, scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 14 at 9:50 pm Israel Time, AEYE Health’s co-founder and CEO, Zack Dvey-Aharon, will have three minutes to present his company’s latest technology and how it sets to transform the way healthcare systems diagnose retinal conditions. 
Following the pitch competition, two winning teams will be selected, one by the judges and one by the audience. Each winner will receive $50,000 and a partnership with Cedars Sinai.
Speaking ahead of the event, Zack said “we are excited to have qualified to this lucrative competition and get the chance to show how our AI-based technology will change the way and the places we can diagnose retinal conditions.
“Only recently we have announced a very special collaboration that will create the world’s first handheld fundus camera which can diagnose retinal conditions. Now we are looking forward to showcasing our vision and technology and look for new exciting collaborations to democratize the diagnostic field and prevent world blindness,” Dvey-Aharon added.
 
The HLTH conference, one of the world’s largest digital health conferences, will feature innovators from across the health ecosystem and is expected draw more than 3,500 participants from across the globe.


Tags health startup hi-tech israel tech high tech Camera Artificial intelligence start-up Eyes Eye Diseases
