ViAqua announces $4.3m investment to improve aquatic animal health

ViAqua Therapeutics announced on Wednesday that it will invest 4.3 million dollars to expand its platform in order to improve aquatic animal health and nutrition.The investments will be led by S2G Ventures for its health platform of RNA-based aquaculture. ViAqua is a biotechnology company which was established to manage diseases in aquaculture in a way that would be affordable. Technion Israel Institute of Technology.The company is aiming to produce the first product that will improve health and nutrition in shrimp and other aquatic animals by using RNA, while fighting against diseases that are common among shrimp. Diseases have cause many issues for the shrimp industry for decades with very few options for treatment. Previously, the issue with using technology based on RNA was the high cost of production in an aquatic environment. “Disease prevention is a primary concern in the aquaculture sector and ViAqua has a promising technology platform to help manage health of shrimp and other species." said Thiraphong Chansiri President and CEO of Thai Union, and one of ViAqua's many investors for this endeavor. Lauren Mettler, Managing Director at S2G Ventures Oceans and Seafood, stated: "We are thrilled to partner with this talented team and international group of co-investors that reflect the massive market opportunity.”Among the many investors that the company has includes the
