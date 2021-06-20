Vitamin D deficient people 20% more likely to die from COVID-19 - study

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

People who are deficient in vitamin D are over 20% more likely to die from COVID-19 than people who are not, according to a new Israeli study.The study was published on the medical sharing site MedRxiv and is being submitted to a peer-reviewed journal.Researchers from the Azrieli Faculty of Medicine of Bar-Ilan University in Safed and Galilee Medical Center (GMC) recently published what they believe is the first study to show that being deficient in vitamin D before contracting COVD-19 has a direct impact on disease severity and mortality. Previous studies looked at vitamin D levels only once people were sick, which could make them inaccurate.Although the researchers said that the study falls short of saying that vitamin D is the cause of death, “we know that people who had low vitamin D died more,” according to Dr. Amir Bashkin, director of the Endocrinology and Diabetes unit at GMC, who was involved in the study.He said that 26% of people who had a pre-infection level of vitamin D of 20 ng/mL died, compared to 3% of those who had higher levels of vitamin D - a difference of 23%.Furthermore, “we found that if vitamin D was low it was correlated with severe disease and mortality in an independent manner,” Bashkin said. In other words, the group tested all other known comorbidities that might cause severity, and they found that vitamin D was an independent predictor.The main source of vitamin D is the sun, explained Prof. Amiel Dror, who led the study. In addition, older people tend to produce less vitamin D. As such, “it is very important that people take vitamin D - especially older people.”The recommended dose is around 1,200 mg/day, Bashkin said, though people should consult with their healthcare provider before taking any supplement so as to be sure not to take too much or too little.“Despite being in a sunny country, we know that most of the population has a level of vitamin D lower than 30 ng/ml, which means most of the population has insufficient vitamin D levels,” Dror said.“If you are going to encounter COVID-19 next time, perhaps in a next wave, you better have a sufficient level of vitamin D in your body,” he concluded.