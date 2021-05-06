The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
We’ll see Meron’s effect on coronavirus next week, health official says

It was easier to impose a national lockdown than differentiated policies, Tomer Lotan, executive director at the National Coronavirus Taskforce, tells Post.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MAY 6, 2021 18:47
Managing the coronavirus pandemic in Israel has been a mirror of every problem the country has, executive director at the National Coronavirus Task Force Tomer Lotan has told The Jerusalem Post.
Deep-rooted aspects of the Israeli society, such as inequality, political instability, specific characteristics of different sectors and communities have all posed challenges in fighting the disease, and played a role in the Mount Meron tragedy, whose consequences on the morbidity in the country remain to be seen.
“In my position, I have found myself dealing with the Temple Mount, the Bedouin in the desert and the Palestinians illegally crossing into Israel to work,” Lotan noted.

After some 15 years spent working in the public sector and politics, including at the Education Ministry and as the chief of staff for former Labor leader Avi Gabbay, Lotan was brought into the fight against the pandemic by former coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu last summer and has continued to serve under the current commissioner, Prof. Nachman Ash.
“Managing the pandemic is not a matter of public health but rather a matter of public policy, since health issues interact with the economy, education, daily life of people, and more” he said.
The stampede that claimed the life of 45 people in Meron last week, and the reason why the outline prepared by the Health Ministry to contain the risk of morbidity was ultimately never approved, also represent the result of several complex issues within the Israeli society.
“What happened had nothing to do with the coronavirus. However, what we did notice throughout the discussion was that nobody was in charge of the area,” Lotan said. “About a week before the event, we created an outline which was agreed upon by everybody, including the police, Religious Affairs Ministry, Interior Ministry, Authority for Religious Sites. However, when we sent the regulations we had written down to the various ministries, a new disagreement emerged – completely operational – about who would be in charge to limit the access to green pass holders and to the number of people agreed upon. Nobody accepted to take responsibility for it.”
Asked if he was worried about the possible repercussions of the large gathering on the morbidity in Israel – some 100,000 people poured into the Meron site – Lotan said that he was.
“We have to wait until mid-next week to see what happens,” he pointed out. “It is important to say though that in the past two-and-a-half months, since we started lifting restrictions, things have gone amazingly well, even after events with very dense gatherings.”
Lotan has been instrumental in several major policy projects, such as the traffic light system and the green pass outline.
The official stressed that the traffic light system – which rated municipalities based on several criteria, including the morbidity and later the vaccination rate – has been especially challenging to implement.
“It was much easier for us to approve a national lockdown,” Lotan said. “Passing measures that differentiate between groups always creates disputes: All the demons come out and you start to see restaurants versus hotels, schools versus malls, religious versus secular, and so on.”
“Ultimately, the only sector where we have been successful in implementing the traffic light system was the education sector – for the commercial sector we failed,” he said. “However, what I believe is even more important, is the fact that we created a national language based on the colors as well as incentives for local authorities to improve the situation of their city. This way we recruited 250 mayors to work with us. In addition, the indicators of the traffic light system have been useful in many other aspects, for the police, the Home Front Command, the healthcare providers and so on.”
As for the green pass outline, Lotan expressed a great level of satisfaction.
“It is working very well,” he said.
The political instability has also made managing the pandemic a lot more complicated, the official explained, pointing out how for politicians it is hard to make decisions that might cost them in terms of popularity, especially in election periods and when it comes to severe restrictions.
Lotan told the Post that the lack of a functioning government and Knesset is the reason why Israel has not started to implement the electronic bracelet project for enforcing the quarantine requirements on returnees from abroad – which the Health Ministry described as a fundamental tool to prevent new variants from spreading.
Asked about the policies regarding the airport, which have prevented many people from seeing their loved ones and citizens from returning for a long time, Lotan said that the entire past year must be considered in context; after the fall the morbidity spiked due to many Israelis traveling abroad.
“We went from a moderate policy to a very strict policy very fast,” he admitted (at the end of January Israel completely shut off its borders for several weeks). “It took us a while to find the right balance in the field of border restrictions, which I believe is the situation that we have now.”
The National Coronavirus Task Force director said that the health authorities have been deeply aware of the tensions surrounding basic rights that managing the pandemic have created.
“Every decision we made involved a lot of deep thought about other rights we might be violating,” he said. “However, there are two aspects to consider: the cost of every mistake has been huge and contrary to other human rights at stake, managing the pandemic has been a matter of life and death. For these reasons we have chosen a conservative approach.”
Has Israel really left the coronavirus behind? According to Lotan, it could be but there cannot be certainties yet.
“As long as the rest of the world is still suffering so badly because of the disease, as long as there is the chance that a new variant emerges, it is hard to say that we are past it,” he concluded. “However, it does seem that Israel has found the right recipe to go beyond COVID.”


