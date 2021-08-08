The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
West Nile virus resurfaces in Dead Sea and Gilboa river

Every summer, the ministry conducts tests on mosquitos in various regions of Israel, checking which harmful viruses they may carry that could lead to dangerous outbreaks.

By HADAS LABRISCH  
AUGUST 8, 2021 01:24
A view from the highway of the Dead Sea, the lowest point on the planet (photo credit: ROBERT HERSOWITZ)
A view from the highway of the Dead Sea, the lowest point on the planet
(photo credit: ROBERT HERSOWITZ)
Mosquitos carrying the West Nile virus were found by the Environmental Protection Ministry in the northern region of the Dead Sea and in the Gilboa river.
In June, the ministry issued a warning that the West Nile virus was detected in northern Israel, instructing the Lower Galilee Regional Council to monitor the situation.
In June, the ministry issued a warning that the West Nile virus was detected in northern Israel, instructing the Lower Galilee Regional Council to monitor the situation.
The West Nile virus is usually asymptomatic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); however, in approximately one in 150 people it may progress to meningitis or encephalitis, inflammations of the brain and spinal cord membranes. These conditions are medical emergencies that could be life threatening.
Symptoms of severe West Nile infection include high fever, disorientation, tremors or convulsions, muscle weakness, numbness and paralysis. People over 60 are at a higher risk for severe illness.
The past two weeks have marked significantly high temperatures in Israel, which, coupled with the summer vacation in schools and yeshivas, led Israelis to seek cool trip destinations involving water.
"Mosquito hazards develop when temperatures are high and water stands still," the Environmental Protection Ministry said in a statement. "Such cases will become more common in the upcoming years, due to the climate change crisis." The ministry requests that local authorities make sure to drain sources of stagnant waters and beware of sewage leaks.
Mosquito bites should be prevented by installing mosquito nets in windows and draining waters in yards and rooftops, the ministry recommended in the statement.


