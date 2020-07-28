What is Israel's new 'Defend Israel' coronavirus plan?

The ‘Defend Israel’ Plan
> Turnover responsibility for testing and contact tracing to the IDF> Increase testing - 60,000 daily in two months, 100,000 in the winter> Be in direct contact with hospitals to ensure they are not overcapacity > Establish a professional forum of experts to assist and advise on the plan> Improve enforcement> Communicate clearly with the public > Provide incentives to “green cities” and place restrictions on “red zones”
