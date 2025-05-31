This week in Jewish history: Shavuot, and the Six Day War

May 30, 1909

Birthday of Benny Goodman, the wildly popular clarinet player dubbed the “King of Swing,” who was the first white bandleader to incorporate Black musicians into his bands (1935).

May 31, 1962

Adolf Eichmann, head of the “Jewish department” of the Gestapo, having been tried and found guilty in Jerusalem on all 15 counts of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and crimes against the Jewish people, was hanged. His body was burned, and the ashes were scattered at sea. The trial was reported throughout the world and had a significant influence, raising people’s awareness about the unprecedented scale of the mass deportation and systematic genocide of six million Jews during the Holocaust.

June 1, 1941

The Muslim residents of Baghdad, under the pro-Axis Rashid Ali al-Gaylani, carried out a savage pogrom against the Jewish community. During two days of rioting, looting, rape, and arson, 145 Jews were murdered, and 2,500 were wounded. British troops stationed outside the Iraqi capital did nothing to intervene.

Moses and Aaron with the 10 Commandments (illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Sivan 6, 2448 (1313 BCE)

50 days after the exodus from Egypt, the Ten Commandments were proclaimed in Divine Revelation to the Jewish people at Mount Sinai. The Torah’s concepts of monotheism, justice, and peace have changed mankind forever. Since then, the holiday of Shavuot is celebrated to commemorate “freedom to,” in addition to the “freedom from,” by staying up all night learning Torah, eager to receive it anew. And by eating dairy foods.

June 3, 1873

Birthday of Otto Loewi, the pharmacologist who discovered how nerve impulses are transmitted by chemical messengers. These findings earned him a Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1936.

June 4, 1928

Birthday of Dr. Ruth Westheimer, German-American sex therapist, author of 45 books, and radio and television talk show host. She escaped the Holocaust via the Kindertransport and immigrated to pre-state Israel, where she fought with the Hagana in the War of Independence as a sniper before moving to the US. Her radio show, Sexually Speaking, launched her career as a media personality and revolutionized talking openly about sexuality.

June 5, 1967

First day of the Six Day War. In the weeks before the war, Israel had been subjected to constant shelling from the Golan Heights and Egypt’s blockade of the Strait of Tiran (Israel’s only southern sea outlet). After Egyptian forces bombed Israeli villages, Israel responded defensively, capturing the Egyptian base at El-Arish in the Sinai Peninsula. In a preemptive strike, the IDF destroyed virtually the entire Egyptian air force on the ground.

On the Syrian front, Israel succeeded in pushing the Syrians back to Quneitra and taking part of the Hermon range. In fewer than six days, Israel had routed all three of its neighbors. More than 400 Arab planes and 500 tanks were destroyed. The UN Security Council unanimously ordered a ceasefire, which was not heeded. The war incurred the loss of nearly 800 soldiers and more than 2,500 wounded. ■

The above is a highly abridged weekly version of Dust & Stars – Today in Jewish History. To receive the complete newsletter highlighting all the seminal events and remarkable Jews who have changed the world: https://dustandstars.substack.com/subscribe. Special arrangements available for organizations.