Gutter Installation Costs | 2024 Budgeting Guide

Gutters are crucial when it comes to protecting your home from water damage. Many pros in the industry would tell you that gutters and gutter guards are a must-have for new homes or when you want to give your place a facelift.

It's smart to find out the costs before getting new gutters. Gutter installation costs can vary depending on your location, the size and shape of your roof, and the design, among other factors.

This article outlines the cost of installing a new gutter system for your home. We'll also include our picks for the top gutter installation companies in the market.

Everything You Need to Know About Gutter Costs

Wondering about the price of gutters and the factors to consider when buying new ones? Let’s get into the nitty-gritty.

Seamless vs. Sectional Gutters

Choosing between sectional and seamless gutters is a big decision.

Sectional gutters are budget-friendly and easy to install. But watch out; they might leak where they join together.

Seamless gutters are made just for your house. They look great and don’t leak as much, but they’ll cost you more.

Size of Your Home

The size of your house matters a lot. A bigger house means more gutters and a higher price tag.

Gutter Styles

Gutters come in all shapes and styles, such as half-round and K-style, and each style has its own price.

Gutter Width

Most gutters are 5 inches wide. Some houses need bigger or smaller ones, which consequently affects the price.

Gutter Guards

Gutter guards keep leaves out so you can do less cleaning. They’re extras in the gutter installation process, adding to the cost.

Weather and Where You Live

The weather and location of your home can also alter the cost. Places with lots of rain would need bigger gutters, and some gutters are not suited to the cold.

Average Cost of Gutter Installation

Now that we’ve discussed different factors to consider when looking to get new gutters, let’s take a look at the average cost of gutter installation.

National Average Gutter Installation Cost

The national average cost for gutter installation typically ranges from $1,450 to $2,970. However, most homeowners spend around $2,200 on average. The price can go higher if you need other services, like replacing downspouts, repairing fascia, or installing gutter guards.

Regional Variations in Gutter Installation Cost

As previously mentioned, your location can affect the cost of gutter installation. Labor costs, for instance, can vary widely from one region to another. Certain areas may also have specific building codes or regulations that could influence the overall cost.

According to estimates by Homewyse, installing gutters will set you back between $9.44 and $14.08 per linear foot.

This estimated cost takes into account, among other factors, local material and equipment delivery, transportation to and from the job site, and the costs of ensuring the site is safe to work on.

Installation Costs of Different Gutter Material

Curious about how different materials affect the cost of gutters? The type of material used can greatly affect the cost of gutter installation. Let’s take a look at the most common materials and their average prices.

Copper Gutters: Shiny but Pricey

Copper gutters are popular for their looks and longevity. They’re also low-maintenance and eco-friendly. But brace your wallet—they cost from $15 to $29 a foot.

Aluminum Gutters: Light and Cost-Effective

Aluminum gutters strike a nice balance. They’re light on your roof and budget, costing between $4 and $10 per foot. Just a heads-up, they might dent in rough weather.

Vinyl Gutters: Easy on the Pocket

Vinyl gutters are super affordable, ranging from $3 to $10 per foot. They come in cool colors and don’t easily rust, but they’re not the toughest kid on the block in crazy weather.

Steel Gutters: Tough but Needs TLC

Steel gutters are great for rough weather. They’re tougher than aluminum, and their cost ranges from $6 to $12 per foot. Remember, they need to be looked after to keep them from rusting.

Wood Gutters: Classic but Costly

Wood gutters give your home a classic vibe. They require extensive care to avoid rot and cost between $17 and $32 per foot.

Zinc Gutters: Lasting Luxury

Zinc gutters are top-shelf stuff. They’re strong against bad weather and require minimal upkeep. They last decades but cost between $20 and $38 per foot.

Other Gutter Installation Costs to Consider

Let’s look beyond the major factors of gutter price tags and see what else you’ll need to budget for.

Paying the Pros

Hiring pros to install your gutters might hit your wallet harder at first. But trained professionals ensure your gutters sit tight and right, avoiding future headaches.

Downspout Extensions

Downspout extensions give your downspouts a boost, keeping water clear of your home’s base. They come at an extra cost, but they’re worth it.

Gutter Guards

Remember those gutter guards we talked about? They bump up your initial cost. But think of the time and cash you’ll save on cleaning.

Can You Save Money with DIY Gutter Installation?

When it comes to gutter installation, rolling up your sleeves for a DIY project could pocket you a savings of about $2 per foot. The bigger the job, the more you stand to save. But before you climb that ladder, consider the future costs if the job doesn’t turn out perfect.

Color and Material Length

Now, if you’re thinking about color, DIY might push you into a corner with limited options like basic white. Professional installers, on the other hand, offer a rainbow of choices. And let’s not forget about length; those store-bought gutters come in short stretches, meaning more seams and potential leaks down the road.

Seamless Gutter Machines

If your home’s sporting long gutter runs, you might need to call in the big guns with a seamless gutter machine. Those over-the-counter gutters max out at 10 feet, so for anything longer, you’re looking at piecing together a patchwork that could spring a leak.

The Professional Touch

Now, let’s talk expertise. A pro makes it look like a walk in the park, but there’s a lot going on behind the scenes. Getting the pitch right is key—too steep, and your house looks wonky; too flat, and the water flow is affected. Professionals have mastered this, balancing aesthetics with function.

Cost of Hiring Professionals

Hiring a pro seems like a splurge, but it can be the smart play in the long run. They get materials at wholesale prices, and if they make any mistakes, they foot the bill, not you. DIY? One slip, and you’re out buying new gutters.

Pros and Cons of DIY Gutter Installation

Here are the summarized pros and cons of DIY gutter installation you need to be aware of:

Pros

Potential savings on labor costs

Personal satisfaction from completing the project

Control over the installation process

Cons

Additional costs for tools and materials

Risk of improper installation

Physical demands and safety risks

Limited material options

Time-consuming, especially for large projects

Our two cents? Get a quote from a gutter installation pro like LeafFilter. They’re worth their weight in gold, with no seams and no fuss. Most users online agree that hiring a contractor was a move they don’t regret. Climbing ladders and dodging gutters isn’t their idea of a good time.

Best Gutter Installation Companies in 2024

Several companies offer gutter and gutter guard installation services. Our top picks will provide you with accurate estimates of gutter installation costs, estimates of project execution time, and more.

LeafFilter is one of the leading companies for gutter and gutter guard installations. Though LeafFilter's gutter systems are generally more expensive than average, the guards are designed to save homeowners money and time in the long run. You’ll have fewer trips on the ladder scooping out dirt, sticks, and leaves, and your gutters will require very few repairs in the future, if any.

Like LeafFilter, HomeCraft provides gutter and downspout installation services and offers a marine-grade, micro-mesh gutter guard. Their micro-mesh gutter covers are made from stainless steel and have a diamond pattern. This shape allows water to filter through the gutter system and pushes debris off of it.

HomeCraft’s full systems cost more than most gutter systems, and their services are limited to certain states. However, their top-of-the-line gutter systems are well worth the investment.

Gutter Guards America offers professional gutter installation and a high-quality micro-mesh gutter guard system. Their patented design helps keep gutters clog-free.

One thing to note is that despite its big name, Gutter Guards America is only available in Georgia, the Carolinas, and Ohio, according to Gutter Guards America reviews.

Billy.com, Networx, Thumbtack, and TaskRabbit

Billy.com, Networx, Thumbtack, and TaskRabbit are all high-quality matching platforms for gutter installation services. These websites allow homeowners to search for gutter installation services in their neighborhood and connect them to a network of local professionals.

These platforms provide a convenient way to find and compare quotes from various providers in your area. You’ll be able to browse through contractor profiles to see their previous work, real reviews, and prices.

FAQs About Gutter Installation Cost

Still have questions about gutter installation costs? Let’s take a look at the most common questions and provide you with answers.

Do Gutters Increase Home Value?

It depends on where you live. Generally, inspectors will flag a gutter-less home, and buyers might haggle the price down.

Gutters steer water away from your foundation, avoiding costly damage. A home without gutters is a red flag for potential buyers. Gutters also preserve your home’s value and integrity, especially in rain-soaked areas with basements.

Are 5 or 6 Inch Gutters Better?

Your roof’s layout will tell you whether to opt for 6-inch or 5-inch gutters. Does your home have a funneling roof shape? Go for the 6-inch gutters. Long, even runs? 5-inch gutters will do. For 600-800 sq ft roofs, stick with 5-inch gutters; over 1,400 sq ft and 6-inch gutters will double your drainage capacity.

Can I Install Gutters Myself?

If you’re going the DIY route, the difficulty of gutter installation depends on the type of gutters you choose and your skill level. Lighter materials like vinyl and aluminum are easier to install, but if you opt for heavier materials like steel or copper, it's best to hire professionals.

Which Type of Gutters Are Worth the Cost?

Wondering which gutter materials are a good investment? It depends on what you need and how much you want to spend. Copper and zinc gutters cost more but last longer. If you need to watch your wallet, go for vinyl or aluminum—they’re cheaper but not as strong.

How Can You Save Money on Gutter Installations?

If you want to cut costs on gutter installation, try doing it yourself. But be careful—mistakes can be expensive to fix in the future. If you’re handy, you could also take down your old gutters to save some cash.

Shop around for the best price on gutter installation. Get quotes from different companies and see who offers the best deal.

How Much Is 200 Linear Feet of Gutters?

The price of gutters changes with the material used. For example, vinyl gutters, which are less pricey, might cost you between $600 and $2,000 for 200-feet gutters. But copper gutters, which are pricier, could go up to $8,000.

How Long Do Gutters Last?

Gutters can stick around for a while if you pick the right kind and take care of them. Vinyl ones might last 20 years, but copper ones can go for 50 years or even more.

Are Gutter Guards Worth It?

Thinking about shopping around for the best gutter guards? They’re useful in stopping leaves and debris from blocking your gutters. That means less cleaning, and your gutters could last longer.

How Much Does It Cost to Install Gutters per Square Foot?

Installing gutters can cost anywhere from 50 cents to $3.30 per square foot. It all depends on what kind of gutters you choose.

Gutter Installation Cost: Final Remarks

If you’re worried about rainwater damaging your house, a good gutter system can keep your home safe and dry. The price of installing gutters varies, but knowing what you need helps you plan your budget.

How do you make sure you’re not paying too much for gutters? Talk to several gutter pros like LeafFilter and ask them to take a look. They’ll tell you what it costs and what you get for your money so you can choose the best deal.

