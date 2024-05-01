LeafGuard Reviews 2024: Prices, Services, and What Customers Say

Most homeowners dread the chore of gutter cleaning. It's messy, time-consuming, and let's be honest, a little dangerous if you're not a fan of heights. LeafGuard promises a solution – a gutter system designed to keep leaves and debris out, eliminating the need for those precarious ladder climbs.

But before you call up LeafGuard and ditch the ladder forever, let's take a deep dive into what they offer. We'll explore LeafGuard reviews to see what real customers are saying, weigh the pros and cons, and uncover everything you need to know about their services, warranties, installation, and more.

By the end, you'll be able to decide if LeafGuard is the perfect solution to keep your gutters flowing freely and you safely on the ground.

LeafGuard Reviews: At a Glance

Replacing gutters is a big decision, and naturally, you want to know what other homeowners experienced with LeafGuard. Let’s look at what they offer.

LeafGuard doesn't just sell you a product – they handle everything. Their professional crew removes your old gutters and replaces them with custom-made LeafGuard gutters, all in one day. That means less mess and hassle for you.

The company’s secret weapon is the unique design of its gutter guard. It allows rainwater to flow through while leaves and debris slide right off, preventing clogs and keeping your gutters maintenance-free. LeafGuard also prioritizes getting the job done right and fast, and their one-day installation ensures minimal disruption to your daily routine.

Pros:

Highly durable reverse-curve gutter guard

Transferable lifetime warranty

No-clog guarantee

Cons:

Potential overspilling in roof valleys and ice dams in winter

Higher-than-average prices

Product Specs:

Materials : Aluminum

Design : Reverse-curve

Multiple color options : Yes; 12 colors

Financing available : Yes

Warranty : Lifetime finish warranty, transferable

LeafGuard Reviews: Quick Verdict

LeafGuard gutters get a thumbs up for their design and functionality. Their self-cleaning system with liquid adhesion keeps leaves and debris out, making them a low-maintenance choice. The quality is top-notch, and they come with a lifetime warranty for added peace of mind.

The only downside? The price tag can be a bit steeper. But hey, if you value convenience and a long-lasting solution, LeafGuard might be worth the investment.

LeafGuard Reviews: What Is the LeafGuard Gutter Guard System?

Ever get tired of cleaning out clogged gutters? LeafGuard might just be what you need. It's a whole gutter system that keeps leaves, twigs, and other junk out of your gutters for good.

Here's the gist: LeafGuard combines aluminum gutters with a special helmet-like cover. Rainwater slides right over the curve of this helmet and into the gutter, while leaves and debris get diverted away.

They're so confident it works, they even guarantee it – if anything clogs your gutters, they'll come clean it out for you. No more climbing ladders and scooping out gunk or looking up gutter cleaning costs.

LeafGuard Reviews: How Do LeafGuard Gutter Guards Work?

LeafGuard's gutter guards are based on basic scientific principles: liquid adhesion and surface tension. Raindrops travel down the curved helmet (the guard) and into the gutter, sticking to the surface with something called surface tension – kind of like how water sticks to a window. This cool water slide effect also carries leaves and debris over the edge of the guard, keeping your gutters sparkling clean.

There's a small gap at the front that lets rainwater in but blocks out the big stuff like leaves, sticks, and those pesky seed pods.

LeafGuard Reviews: Warranty Details

LeafGuard's got your back with two sweet warranties: a no-clog guarantee and a lifetime transferable warranty on their scratch guard coating.

The no-clog guarantee basically says if your gutters get all clogged up with leaves and such, LeafGuard will clean them out for free. The lifetime warranty covers the special scratch-resistant coating on the LeafGuard system. If that coating gets messed up somehow, LeafGuard will pay to fix it – lifetime for you, and even if you sell your house to someone new.

LeafGuard Reviews: Warranty Limitations

LeafGuard's warranties are excellent, but there are a few things to keep in mind. For one, they have to be installed exactly how LeafGuard says, and you need to clean them the way they say too. If you don't follow the rules, the warranty might not cover your gutter guard.

LeafGuard Reviews: State Availability

LeafGuard is only available in 36 states across the United States. Before considering LeafGuard for your home, make sure to check if it is available in your state.

LeafGuard Reviews: Installation Process

LeafGuard installation is a breeze. Here's how it goes: trained technicians come to your house, take out your old gutters, and install a custom-made LeafGuard system, usually all in one day. They'll put in seamless aluminum gutters, strong hidden hangers to hold everything up, and then attach that special helmet-like cover to keep the leaves out.

LeafGuard Reviews: Maintenance

LeafGuard gutters are super low-maintenance and that's a big perk. The design itself helps keep them clean, and the materials are built to last. That being said, it's still a good idea to check on them every now and then and scoop out any big clumps of leaves or debris that might get stuck. Think of it like taking a quick peek every once in a while to make sure everything is running smoothly.

LeafGuard Reviews: Cost

The price of LeafGuard gutters can vary depending on your house. Here's the thing: to get an exact quote, you need LeafGuard to come out and take a look at your place. There's a bunch of stuff that can affect the price, like the size of your house, how much gutter you need, your roof, and even the landscaping around your house.

From what we've seen, LeafGuard gutters can cost anywhere from $70 to $108 per linear foot, and a whole house project can range from $3,600 to a whopping $16,000. The best way to get a price for your home is to head over to LeafGuard's website and request a free estimate. That way, you'll know exactly what you're getting into.

LeafGuard Vs. Other Gutter Protection Systems

LeafGuard gutters are like the tough older sibling of gutter guards. Their design is super strong and self-cleaning, but they might not block the tiniest things like shingle bits.

HomeCraft is known for making super strong, long-lasting gutter guards that come in different styles. And the best part is you can install them right on your existing gutters, which can save you some cash. However, they only operate in the Midwest and Southeast, and they only come in one color.

Another popular choice, GutterGuards America uses a micro-mesh design to block out debris while letting water flow freely. They also get high marks for customer service and the quality of their products. The downside? Limited service area (mostly Southeast and Midwest) and just one color option.

LeafGuard Reviews: What the Customers Say

LeafGuard receives mixed reviews from customers. While many customers praise the system for effectively keeping their gutters debris-free, some mention issues with overspilling in roof valleys during heavy rainfall.

One Reddit user was happy with the safety the LeafGuard system provides, as their home is built on a hill and has high gutters. “I don't feel safe cleaning the gutters or having someone else clean the gutters from that height.”

“With the guards [almost] everything slides off,” they reported, “and what doesn't can be pushed off with an extender stick with a cloth attached from the second-floor windows.”

On the other hand, some reviews complain about poor routing of the water. “[The gutters] don’t do their job of routing water safely away from the house,” one reviewer wrote, “because almost every single joint leaks.” The commenter did admit their home was a unique shape. However, they still weren’t pleased with how the company dealt with the installation.

LeafGuard Reviews: FAQs

Our LeafGuard reviews team has collected the most common questions about the company.

What Is the Downside of LeafGuard?

LeafGuard is pretty awesome, but no system is perfect. A few people have mentioned overflows during super heavy rain, especially near roof valleys. Also, some folks say it can get icy in the winter months. On top of that, LeafGuard gutters can cost more than other options out there.

Is LeafGuard Worth the Price?

LeafGuard's unique design and superior performance justify its higher price compared to other best gutter guard systems. Its durability, self-cleaning capabilities, and lifetime warranty make it a worthwhile investment for homeowners seeking a long-lasting solution to protect their gutters.

What Is the Estimate Process for a LeafGuard Gutter Guard?

LeafGuard requires an at-home inspection in order to provide you with an accurate estimate. Visit the company’s website to schedule a consultation with their sales team.

Will I No Longer Need To Clean If I Have LeafGuard's Gutter Guards?

Not quite. LeafGuard gutters are supposed to need way less cleaning, but it's still a good idea to check on them every now and then and scoop out any big clumps of leaves or debris that might get stuck. Think of it like a quick peek every so often to make sure everything is running smoothly. Also, every now and then you might need to wipe them down to keep that special surface tension thing going.

Does LeafGuard Really Work in Heavy Rain?

LeafGuard is designed for heavy rain, and most people who use them say they work great. However, if you live in an area that gets extremely heavy downpours, like tropical storms, or your roof has steep valleys, you might experience some overflow. Consider your climate and roof situation before you decide.

Does LeafGuard Ever Clog?

LeafGuard's design helps prevent clogs, but it's not impossible. Crazy weather or a pileup of unusual debris could cause some blockage. The good news is LeafGuard has a no-clog guarantee, so if this happens, they'll come clean it out for free.

Do LeafGuard's Gutter Guards Save You Money?

While LeafGuard's upfront cost may be higher than other options, its durability and self-cleaning capabilities can save you money in the long run. By preventing clogs and potential water damage, LeafGuard's gutter guards can help you avoid costly repairs and maintenance.

LeafGuard Reviews: Final Word

LeafGuard gutters are a complete system that keeps leaves, twigs, and other junk out of your gutters for good. Their design is special, the materials are tough, and they basically clean themselves.

Although they cost more upfront than other options, LeafGuard gutters are built to last and keep your gutters working smoothly, which can save you money in the long run on repairs and maintenance.

That being said, LeafGuard gutters aren't perfect for everyone. Consider your needs, budget, and how much rain you typically get. If you live in an area with crazy downpours or have a weird-shaped roof, you might want to look at other options.

So, should you get LeafGuard gutters? It depends on your priorities and your house. We hope this review helped you decide.

