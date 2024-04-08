First Premier Home Warranty Review 2024: Plans, Coverage, and Prices

You might find it tough to find a reliable provider of home warranties. Perhaps you’ve heard of First Premier Home Warranty, which has provided services to homeowners for more than 30 years.

This First Premier Home Warranty review gives you the chance to understand its pros and cons, plan coverage options, customer feedback, and costs. Keep reading, so you can decide whether this company is right for you.

First Premier Home Warranty Reviews: At a Glance

Check out the advantages and drawbacks you can experience if you subscribe to First Premier Home Warranty.

Pros

It offers affordable monthly prices and service fees

Select from different add-on choices

Customizable plans

Save money through discounts

Cons

You can’t adjust the service fees and deductibles

The basic plan doesn’t cover some major systems, like HVAC systems

What Is First Premier Home Warranty?

Since it started doing business in 1989, First Premier Home Warranty provides coverage to many homeowners all over the US. If you live in any of the 48 states it covers, you can access its services, too.

You can choose from different plans, usually with budget-friendly monthly prices, plus various add-on choices.

But even if First Premier's premiums plus service fees are competitive, you can’t customize the deductible of both two plans, which might not be flexible enough, depending on your needs.

If you subscribe to a policy, you will get up to $1,500 coverage on every appliance and system you own, plus a total coverage up to $15,000 every year. By getting warranty protection, you can get peace of mind when you sign up for the plans.

First Premier Home Warranty Plans and Coverage

You can choose from two plans if you go for First Premier Home Warranty. Now, let’s talk about what home warranties come with, whether you’re interested in the basic Premier Plan or the all-inclusive Platinum Plan.

Plan Types

If you need a basic package, the Premier Plan covers the home systems plus appliances that you probably use a lot.

For example, you don’t have to worry about repair fees if your built-in microwave, ceiling fans, cooktop, or dishwasher breaks down.

Plus, you can also call First Premier Home Warranty, in case you need someone to fix your electrical systems, garage door openers, garbage disposal, ovens, as well as plumbing stoppages and systems, water heaters, and whirlpool bathtubs.

But if you prefer an all-inclusive package, the Platinum Plan will protect a lot more of your appliances and home systems. Aside from what you can get from the Premier Plan, you can also expect the Platinum Plan to handle two units each of air conditioning and heating systems, plus your clothes washers, refrigerators, and clothes dryers.

Even if you won’t find the exact prices if you browse the official website, you can ask for a quote from First Premier Home Warranty. According to the company’s estimates, you will probably pay between $300 to $600 for the annual premiums, even if the actual cost may change depending on where you live and what kind of plan you sign up for.

Add-on Options

You can choose from various add-ons if you pick First Premier Home Warranty. These extra services can cover other systems or appliances that don’t fall under your standard plans.

These include additional:

Air conditioning systems or heating units

Garage door openers

Ovens

Water heaters

Central vacuum

Clothes washer and dryers

Freestanding ice makers

Limited roof leaks

Pool and spas

Refrigerators

Refrigerator ice makers

Septic pumping

Septic system

Sump pump

Water softener

Well pump

First Premier Home Warranty Review of Coverage Exclusions

While First Premier Home Warranty provides coverage for your home, be aware that some things are not included. For instance, you can’t rely on the basic Premier Plan to protect your air conditioning and heating systems. If you need a plan that covers your HVAC systems, go for the Platinum Plan or get add-ons instead.

Where Is First Premier Home Warranty Available?

You can access First Premier Home Warranty’s services in most states, except California and Iowa. If you live in any of the covered 48 states, you can sign up for a home warranty plan.

What Are Customers Saying About First Premier Home Warranty?

When you read customer feedback online, you will discover that First Premier Home Warranty received a mix of reviews, both positive and negative ones.

For example, while the average score is not available now on Trustpilot, the company got a 5 out of 5 star rating on 61% of its 211 reviews. It has also gained an average of 4.3 out of 5 stars on Consumer Affairs based on 353 reviews.

Some customers like the company's customer service, while others are happy about how the contractors are very professional.

For example, in his Trustpilot review, Fahad Z. says that he considers the First Premier team as his “guardian angels,” thanks to their prompt, professional, and affordable services. When his water heater broke down in the middle of the night, a technician came within 24 hours after he called the company.

However, some customers were not happy since their claims were denied, while others found it hard to cancel their policies.

Another client, D. West, says that when he first contacted First Premier, the agent helped him sign up with no issues. However, when he filed a few claims over the year, not a single one was approved for payment.

Alternatives to First Premier Home Warranty

Before you settle on First Premier Home Warranty, take a look at other alternatives in the market. Find out what Choice Home Warranty and American Home Shield Home Warranty has to offer, as well as how they stack up against First Premier for the best home warranties.

Choice Home Warranty, which has been around since 2008, offers home warranty plans in most US states. If you live in California and Washington, however, you won’t be able to access its services.

As a homeowner, you can expect straightforward plan structures with a flat rate service fee, plus a response time of around four hours for a service request. However, you will have less add-ons to choose from than First Premier Home Warranty.

Choice Home Warranty reviews show it has affordable prices, compared to some competitors, and covers basic appliances and systems. Still, you might find First Premier Home Warranty more appealing if you need more flexibility.

American Home Shield, another reputable home warranty provider, gives you a lot of coverage options to select from. If you’re a homeowner, you can look forward to comprehensive coverage for your home systems, as well as appliances.

Given its customizable plans, you can tailor your coverage, so that it fits your needs and budget. Even better, you only have to pay for what you need. Additionally, you can expect round-the-clock customer service and access many qualified technicians, who can promptly perform professional repairs.

On one hand, American Home Shield lets you choose from three types of plans, while you can only select from two plans with First Premier. On the other hand, First Premier Home Warranty has more add-ons than American Home Shield. In short, both are flexible, although in different ways.

First Premier Home Warranty Review: FAQs

If you have more questions about First Premier Home Warranty, you might find some of the answers in this section.

How Reliable Is First Premier Home Warranty?

You may consider First Premier Home Warranty as a generally reliable provider, as it has more than 30 years of experience in the industry. Of course, like most companies, don’t be surprised that it receives mixed reviews from customers, since different clients have different experiences.

Can You Cancel Your First Premier Home Warranty Plan?

If you want to cancel your plan, you can do it for free within 30 days after you signed up for it. But if you cancel within this time, you can only get a prorated amount of the refund, less the $75 for the administrative fee. Remember that the coverage, which falls under your First Premier Home Warranty plan, will only start 30 days after you purchase the plan.

Does First Premier Home Warranty Cover Pre-Existing Conditions?

To be realistic, your home warranty probably does not cover pre-existing conditions. That’s why you should review the terms and conditions of your First Premier Home Warranty plan, so you can understand what’s covered and what’s not.

Do I Need a First Premier Home Warranty if I Have Homeowners Insurance?

Yes, you do. After all, home warranties and homeowners insurance cover different things. While your homeowners insurance may cover damage caused by accidents or natural disasters, a home warranty covers repairs and replacements of home systems plus appliances due to wear and tear, so you’re fully covered if you get both.

Can I Submit a Claim to First Premier Home Warranty Online?

Yes, you can submit claims to First Premier Home Warranty online or by calling the company, making the process convenient for you.

First Premier Home Warranty Reviews: The Bottom Line

If you’re a homeowner who needs complete protection for your home systems and electric appliances, First Premier Home Warranty offers affordable plans and various coverage options.

Be aware, however, that some First Premier Home Warranty reviews have stressed that you can’t customize the service fees, while some major systems are not covered by the basic plan. Therefore, you should think about your needs and compare different providers before signing a contract with any of them.

After reading this First Premier Home Warranty review, you can decide if this home warranty provider is ideal for you.

