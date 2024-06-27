Nefesh B’Nefesh and Jerusalem Municipality host inaugural two-day ‘Shuk Olim’

Nefesh B’Nefesh hosted its first two-day Shuk Olim at its Aliyah Campus in Jerusalem on Thursday and Friday, June 20 and 21. The event was held in partnership with the Jerusalem Municipality’s Absorption Authority.

Hundreds of local participants showed their support for forty-five Olim-owned businesses at an open “Shuk” style event. Artwork, clothing, jewelry, Shabbat food, original beverages, and more were sold from Thursday evening through Friday afternoon.

Among the vendors were Chanie Koenig, 34, originally from Woodmere, Long Island and founder of Cacao HaGalil, a specialty goat milk chocolate shop located in Northern Israel.

“We are excited to host our first two-day Shuk Olim and to offer Olim the opportunity to showcase their businesses to the Israeli public and fellow Olim in Jerusalem,” said Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh, Rabbi Yehoshua Fass. “It is remarkable to witness Olim transform their passions into unique businesses that are now part of the Israeli market. These small business owners are making significant strides within the Israeli economy, and we are honored to support them in doing so.”

Shimon Tzeiger, a 24-year-old artist from Belarus now living in Jerusalem, showcased his handmade dolls and Judaica under the brand “My Shtetl.” His creations intricately portray characters from Jewish folklore and capture the essence of Jerusalem.

“Shuk Olim is another exciting event, which enables Olim entrepreneurs and business owners to be exposed to the general public and market their products,” said Mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Lion. “The Shuk Olim opens new opportunities for Olim, promotes their sales, and assists in their employment integration in the city. We will continue to invest in the development of additional unique initiatives for the Jerusalem Oleh community by working in collaboration with the relevant organizations in order to ease their absorption as best as possible.”

The events highlighted the accomplishments of Olim from around the world, by showcasing their locally established businesses in order to gain further exposure to the wider market.

Nefesh B’Nefesh works in close cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and JNF-USA.