Changing the conversation: TalkIsrael helps Gen Z creators post a more positive picture of Israel

‘Most teens and young people in the United States don’t know a lot about Israel,” says Elena Yacov, executive director and president of TalkIsrael, the US- and Israel-based nonprofit whose goal is to positively change the conversation about Israel on social media among American teens and young people.

TalkIsrael was founded in 2023 in the US and has attempted to change the conversation by empowering people aged 18 to 26 – Gen Zers – to engage in informed content creation about Israel online, providing them with knowledge and equipping them with the tools and skills needed to post original, positive content about life in Israel.

WORKSHOP AT the Club Z Conference. (Credit: TalkIsrael team)

“When you search the word ‘Israel’ today on Instagram or TikTok,” says Maya Vorobyov, TalkIsrael’s director of operations, “you most likely are going to find photos and videos of war, weapons, propaganda, and political matters. We want to highlight and show the positive things that Israel has to offer.”To that end, TalkIsrael has trained a network of 150 content creators who create short, punchy, positive, apolitical content about everyday life in Israel, on subjects such as food, culture, comedy, a day in the life of an Israeli teen – subjects that will engage and attract Gen Zers.

The creators have produced and shared over 900 pieces of content on TalkIsrael’s platforms alone, reaching over 4.5 million views on popular social media outlets such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.“We encourage them to share their personal experiences and perspectives about Israel,” says Vorobyov, adding that many of their creators highlight and share their internship or volunteering experiences in Israel online.A brief examination of some TalkIsrael videos on TikTok is evidence of this casual, yet attractive style.

One video, made by two young creators in Los Angeles, takes viewers on a tour of their “Israel Day” as they attempt to recreate life in Israel by eating Israeli food, listening to Israeli music, playing the popular Israeli sport of beach tennis near the ocean, sampling Israeli snacks, and using Israeli beauty products.A pre-Shavuot video features TalkIsrael creators sampling a variety of Israeli cheeses and rating them by taste and texture, while another shows Miriam Haart of My Unorthodox Life fame sampling and recommending the best food to eat in Israel.

TALKISRAEL INTERVIEW. (Credit: TalkIsrael team)

For most young people, social media is a primary source of information on world events. Research conducted by TalkIsrael that surveyed 500 American teens shows that 40% leverage TikTok or Instagram as the first place to search for information. While 41% had a favorable view of Israel or no informed opinion prior to the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel according to a Brookings Institution study, 49% registered a negative perception of Israel following Oct. 7, per a Harvard-Harris poll (Dec. 23).

Yacov explains that while there are a great deal of anti-Israel posts on social media, the vast majority of people in the Gen Z online community are somewhere in the middle and are neither pro- nor anti-Israel. “We’re talking to those who don’t know anything, or a lot about Israel, who don’t hate it or love it,” she says.TalkIsrael provides content creators with several levels of engagement that teach them the fine points of content creation, ranging from basic workshops to more advanced seminars.

Budding communicators learn essential skills that are crucial for effective communication. “We have guest speakers who talk about messaging, strategic direction, personal branding, storytelling, editing, and public speaking. They teach them how to talk in front of a camera and build a community of followers – practical tools that can help them create better content,” says Vorobyov.The organization offers advanced programs for those who want to take their content creation to the next level. Over 1,500 people in Israel and the US have taken TalkIsrael’s introductory workshop, and many have gone on to more advanced studies.

Once students have completed their advanced training, TalkIsrael continues working with them to help them grow their audience and their following. Training is offered both online and in person. The organization also provides a video podcast that enables young creators to connect with established social media influencers such as Montana Tucker, Emily Austin, Kosha Dillz, and Elliot Norris. ANOTHER PROGRAM, the Creator Lab, offered in conjunction with Israel-Is, is a five-month initiative for English-speaking content creators residing in Israel. The program provides personalized coaching and access to state-of-the-art technology, production equipment, and marketing resources to enhance participants’ skills and capabilities.Olaopa Olabayo, a Nigerian living in Israel, says the Creator Lab program has been life-changing. “It’s helped me develop essential content creation skills and connected me with a supportive community of creators. Now I’m better equipped to share my stories authentically and collaborate effectively.”

TalkIsrael partners with other like-minded organizations to expand its reach, such as the Jewish Agency, Israel-Is, and Hillel International. One example cited by Yacov is its semester-long program with the Recanati International School at Reichman University in Herzliya, which offers international students the opportunity to sharpen their social media skills.

Twenty-year-old Talia Rabb, who lives in Israel, also praises the Creator Lab program. “Joining the Creator Lab program was the best decision I’ve ever made,” she says. “Not only did I gain valuable skills that are helping me build my social media platforms and accomplish my goal of telling Israel’s truth, but I also gained lifelong friendships and cherished memories.

“When the program started, I had around 5,000 followers on Instagram and 23,000 on TikTok. Now I have almost doubled my followers on Instagram, have nearly 30,000 followers on TikTok, and my content has engaged over one million accounts in total.“With guidance from the amazing mentors and knowledge acquired throughout the online and in-person sessions, I learned how to turn my thoughts and ideas into tangible pieces of content. I learned communication skills and how to talk to different audiences, visual editing skills, and how to keep up with trends and relate them back to my specific niche.“Most of all, I gained confidence in creating content that I can be proud of, and confidence in my ability to put myself out there for the whole world to see.”The TalkIsrael Creator Council is the organization’s top-of-the-line program for talented content creators aged 18 to 26 from the US and Israel. Selected for their creative skills and commitment to Israel, members receive community support and industry training. Council members commit to a 10-month program, producing regular content and attending virtual meetings.

Creators who have participated in TalkIsrael’s programs to improve their skills have lauded the program for empowering Gen Zers to make important decisions. “At TalkIsrael,” says Noam Gonen, an Israeli living in Ireland, “I’ve found more than just a platform for my content. I’ve found a community where my voice matters.

“Being part of the Creator Council means having a seat at the decision-making table, where I not only co-create content but also provide input on branding, messaging, and strategic direction. It’s empowering to know that my perspective as a Gen Z creator is valued and heard, helping shape how we reach American teens and beyond.”

Yacov says that TalkIsrael’s influence in social media will increase as the organization adds more creators to its roster in the coming years. “Creators will constantly create content and showcase the beautiful side of Israel and its people. I think this can have an enormous impact.”

While TalkIsrael provides the tools, she adds that there is one intangible skill that creators must possess. “They need to be passionate about Israel – to love Israel and to want to share their Israel-related stories and content. Everything else can be taught if you have the passion.”

This week, TalkIsrael is officially launching its Israel branch with a special event in Tel Aviv and is looking forward to working with more talented creators and relevant partners to positively change the conversation about Israel on social media. This article was written in cooperation with the TalkIsrael Foundation.