ABBA makes a comeback

Swedish pop group ABBA is expected to reunite for a comeback performance in London, where they will sing new songs for the first time in four decades.

The band made the announcement in a vague tweet last Thursday, where they promised to give more details on Thursday. "Join us at ABBAVoyage.com ," said the Tweet. The link led to a website where people could register to "be the first in line to hear more about ABBA Voyage."

Three years ago, the band announced that they were working on two new songs that would be released later the same year. However, circumstances, like the COVID-19 pandemic, caused a delay and led to the band's announcement that there would now be three new songs.

The band was formed in 1972 by its four members: Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. ABBA gained fame in 1972 when they won the Eurovision competition with their hit, "Waterloo".

ABBA has sold hundreds of millions of albums thanks to their iconic hits that include "Dancing Queen" and "Money, Money, Money", and they gained even more fame in 2008, with the release of Mama Mia!, a film based on their songs.

Since the band separated in 1982, they have not performed together, making the coming performance a treat for their fans.