Abbott wins US authorization for $5 rapid COVID-19 antigen test

Abbott Laboratories said on Wednesday it won US marketing authorization for a COVID-19 portable antigen test that can deliver results within 15 minutes and will sell for $5.The portable test is about the size of a credit card, requires no additional equipment to operate, and can be conducted using a less invasive nasal swab than traditional lab tests, Abbott executives said on a call with reporters.Abbott expects to ship tens of millions of tests in September, ramping to 50 million tests a month from the beginning of October.The test, BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card, could be used to check that people participating in larger gatherings, such as those returning to schools or workplaces, do not have COVID-19 and could help aid the reopening of the US, the executives said.Abbott created a downloadable app that people who have taken the test could present before entering venues to show that they are COVID-19 free, they said.Antigen tests are cheaper and faster than molecular diagnostic tests but somewhat more likely to fail to identify positive cases of the virus than lab-based diagnostic tests.The US Food and Drug Administration granted the approval under its emergency use authorization program. Becton Dickinson and Co and Quidel Corp already market antigen tests. (https://reut.rs/2QsSyOC)The United States now has more cases of the coronavirus than any other country at more than 5 million, and hospitals and labs have struggled to meet the demand to test thousands of people.Since March, the company has got US authorizations for five other coronavirus tests , including one called the ID Now that can deliver results within minutes and is used at the White House.