Gamzu to 'Post:' Coronavirus plagued by illogical decision-making

“There is something about this corona that makes a lot of people lose judgement,” coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu told the Post.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 26, 2020 18:44
Israel's new coronavirus czar, Ronni Gamzu (photo credit: FLASH90)
Israel's new coronavirus czar, Ronni Gamzu
(photo credit: FLASH90)
Politicians who are threatened by losing votes make illogical decisions, said coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu Wednesday in an interview with The Jerusalem Post.
“There is illogical judgement here,” he said of many of the decisions that have been made by Israel's leaders since the start of the second wave of the pandemic. “Why do ministers have difficulty doing the right thing?” he asked. “For political reasons.”
Gamzu, who took on the role five weeks ago, has faced harsh criticism in recent days for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as numbers continue to climb. His efforts to stop thousands of Jews from traveling to Uman, Ukraine for Rosh Hashanah was met with anger and even threats by haredi (ultra-Orthodox) and other leaders.
On Monday, for example, Likud leader Miki Zohar told Kan news that “Prof. Gamzu is sure that he has the ability to prevent Israelis from going to Uman but Prof. Gamzu meanwhile was sure he had the ability to stop the protests. He didn’t succeed in stopping the protests.”
Zohar accused Gamzu of not taking action against the tens of thousands of people protesting against the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis and corruption because he “fears the media and is scared the media will criticize him.” He added that if the professor could not stop the protests “he needs to know he also cannot stop travel to Uman.”
On Wednesday, the Ukranian government announced that it would not accept foreigners into the country until after the Jewish New Year.
In response to the politicians, Gamzu told the Post that he sees how many politicians receive “huge pressure, almost violent” from their constituents and that he can understand that the politicians “need their electorate to survive.” However, he said that these politicians cannot let their own popularity get in the way of public health - and he believes they are doing so.
Israel’s politicians “are being pushed by issues that during this crisis should be better weighted against the harm that can be done - to individuals, communities and the whole country,” he said. “Yes, you have to be sensitive to any minority, but you cannot lose focus of the issue.
“There is something about this corona that makes a lot of people lose judgement,” he added.
Gamzu added that sometimes he feels like the politicians are saying to him, ‘You reduce the numbers. It is our job to do what is popular. And, if we don’t succeed, we’ll just lockdown.’”
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, came to Gamzu’s defense.
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who appointed Prof. Ronni Gamzu as national coronavirus project manager and holds his dedicated work in great esteem, works and cooperates with him on a daily basis and calls on everyone to do likewise," the Prime Minister's Office shared in a statement.
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein also defended the czar in his remarks at the ceremony marking the opening of the new Shield of Israel headquarters in Airport City.
“I urge my colleagues not to try to ‘snip coupons’ at the expense of public health," Edelstein said. "The decisions that come from the Health Ministry and this government are the best professional decisions.”


