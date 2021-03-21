It's not Armageddon, but it could have been. A sizeable asteroid named 2021 EQ3 will pass closer to Earth than the Moon itself on Monday night.

And lucky you, it will be all streamed live online!

The asteroid will pass closest above us at about 9:45 p.m. Israel time on Monday night, at a distance of around 278,000 kilometers - 72% of the distance from the Earth to the Moon. The flyby will be completely safe and doesn't pose any risk to anything or anyone on Earth or to any of the satellites, reported the Cnet website.

Although 2021 EQ3 is actually not the only asteroid to have come so close to Earth, it is one of the biggest.

On average, sky surveys and other telescopes spot a space rock passing closer than the moon every few days, even if most of these asteroids are just a few meters across, likely making them no larger than a bus.

Asteroid 2021 EQ3, however, could have a diameter of up to 38 meters, making it more like the size of a small apartment building, according to the report.



You may have seen headlines about an #asteroid that will safely fly by Earth on March 21. While this asteroid, known as 2001 FO32, is large, it will safely zip past Earth at a distance of 1.3 million miles – five times further away than the Moon – and poses no risk of hitting Earth. pic.twitter.com/oZZG5UaFsf March 8, 2021 It's also different than 2001 FO32, which is an absolute monster with a diameter of about a mile. That asteroid is set to pass by on March 21 but at a distance five times farther away than the moon.

The asteroid's size also makes it a good object to track, and the Virtual Telescope Project based in Rome will be streaming an online watch party via its website.