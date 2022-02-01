The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Pfizer vaccine for children under 5 may be available in US by end of Feb

COVID vaccines for children younger than 5 could be available as soon as the end of February under a plan that would lead to the authorization of a two-shot regimen.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 1, 2022 05:21
Children aged 5-11 receive their first first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at a Clallit i vaccine center in Jerusalem on November 23, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Children aged 5-11 receive their first first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at a Clallit i vaccine center in Jerusalem on November 23, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech SE are expected to submit an emergency use authorization request as early as Tuesday to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for vaccines for children aged six months to 5 years, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

Coronavirus vaccines for children younger than 5 could be available as soon as end-February under a plan that would lead to the potential authorization of a two-shot regimen in the coming weeks, the Post reported, citing people briefed on the situation.

The report says that the FDA urged the companies to submit the application so that regulators could begin reviewing the two-shot data.

"The idea is, let's go ahead and start the review of two doses," the report quoted one of the people familiar with the situation as saying. "If the data holds up in the submission, you could start kids on their primary baseline months earlier than if you don't do anything until the third-dose data comes in."

Pfizer, BioNTech and the FDA did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

A child receives the COVID-19 vaccine at a temporary Maccabi healthcare center in Rehovot on Monday. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)A child receives the COVID-19 vaccine at a temporary Maccabi healthcare center in Rehovot on Monday. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

Pfizer said in January it expected the latest results from a clinical trial for kids under the age of 5 by April, after it amended its study to give a third dose to everybody who's less than five at least eight weeks after their last vaccination.

The company amended the study because children between the ages of 2 and 4 who were given two 3-microgram doses of the vaccine did not have the same immune response that a larger dose of the vaccine generated in older children.



Tags health children childcare vaccine Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)
2

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
3

Jeremy Corbyn barred from rejoining UK Labour Party

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts after the General Election results of the Islington North constituency were announced
4

Meet the TikTok star making Daf Yomi relatable for millennials, Gen Z

Miriam Anzovin
5

Bereaved families fight to use deceased child's sperm to be grandparents

Irit Gunders with Nitza Shmueli meet with Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by