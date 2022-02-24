Biden: 'The world will hold Russia accountable'

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden released a statement in response to Russia's President Vladimir Putin declaration of "special military operation," writing that Putin "has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering."

"Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way," the statement reads. "The world will hold Russia accountable."

The President went on to say that the prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight "as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces."

A TANK drives along a street in Donetsk yesterday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, following the recognition of their independence. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

He said that he will be monitoring the situation from the White House this evening and will continue to get regular updates from his national security team.

"Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security," he added. "We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance."