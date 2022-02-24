The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

UEFA Champions League final game set to be moved out of Russia

There have been other reactions from athletes and sports organizations worldwide to the ongoing crisis, with many condemning Russia's actions of invasion.

By GADI ZAIG
Published: FEBRUARY 24, 2022 17:47

Updated: FEBRUARY 24, 2022 17:59
The UEFA Respect banner. (photo credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU)
The UEFA Respect banner.
(photo credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU)

The Union for European Football Associations (UEFA) tweeted on Thursday that they will be moving the final game of the Champions League tournament outside of Russia, ESPN reported on Thursday. 

The game was originally supposed to be held in Saint Petersburg at the Krestovsky Stadium, but the organization has moved the location of the final due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Read more on the Ukraine-Russia War:

The organization initially tweeted at 1:12 p.m. Israel time that "the UEFA president has called an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions."

There have been other reactions from athletes and sports organizations worldwide to the ongoing crisis, with many condemning Russia's actions of invasion.

Manor Solomon, an Israeli soccer player who plays for Israel's national team, also plays for the Ukrainian team FC Shakhtar Donetsk, based in the city where much of the Russian-Ukraine conflict is taking place. Solomon and his teammates have been instructed to stay in their homes, where he states that "the situation is frustrating, but he is calm," according to N12.

Ukrainians shout slogans, wave Ukrainian national and EU flags, hold banners as they protest outside Russian embassy after Moscow's decision to formally recognise two Russian-backed regions of eastern Ukraine as independent in central Kyiv, Ukraine, February 22, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS) Ukrainians shout slogans, wave Ukrainian national and EU flags, hold banners as they protest outside Russian embassy after Moscow's decision to formally recognise two Russian-backed regions of eastern Ukraine as independent in central Kyiv, Ukraine, February 22, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS)

He has reportedly also heard explosions near where he is based. There is a chance that later he will vacate with his team to the city of Lviv, the N12 report continues.

Ukrainian-Israeli Olympian athlete Hanna Knyazyeva-Minenko, who resides in Israel and represents the country in long and triple jumps, expressed fear for her parents, who live in Kyiv. "They are right in the heart of the fighting zone and have nowhere to run. I am very afraid and think about them all day. They updated that they are fine but are not optimistic," she said.

The German soccer club FC Schalke 04 has announced the removal of their Gazprom logo, which is from their shirts. Gazprom is a Russian majority state-owned energy corporation based in Saint Petersburg.

Ukrainian judoka Daria Bilodid wrote from Kyiv, "I got up at 6 in the morning from the shooting in Kyiv. I have no words. I am very scared and pray for my family and my country." Bilodid won silver at the 2021 Judo Grand Slam Tel Aviv and bronze in the 2020 Summer Olympics, defeating the Israeli judoka Shira Rishony in the latter.

Ukrainian soccer player Oleksandr Zinchenko, who plays for Manchester City FC, stated that “my country belongs to Ukrainians and no one will ever be able to appropriate it.” He also attacked Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that he wishes that the Russian leader "dies," sources reported on Thursday. Zinchenko plays for the Ukrainian national team for international games.



Tags Russia sports soccer football Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
2

Russia closes airspace over Sea of Azov

A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022
3

New study finds Ivermectin ineffective in treating COVID-19

Ivermectine
4

The most important takeaways from Putin’s Ukraine speech - analysis

Russian President Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya All-Russian Public Organization in Moscow
5

COVID-19: All tourists allowed into Israel from March 1

RETURNING ISRAELIS at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. Why were foreign travelers banned?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by