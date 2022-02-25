The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukraine crisis: Russia wants to take Kyiv: Here's how they might do it - report

According to the Ukrainska Pravda intelligence sources, Russia's goal may be dividing Ukraine into two parts, like what happened to Germany at the end of World War II.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 25, 2022 08:39

Updated: FEBRUARY 25, 2022 08:56
Ukrainian Military Forces servicemen block a road in the so-called government quarter in Kyiv on February 24, 2022 as Russia's ground forces invaded Ukraine from several direction. (photo credit: SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
Ukrainian Military Forces servicemen block a road in the so-called government quarter in Kyiv on February 24, 2022 as Russia's ground forces invaded Ukraine from several direction.
(photo credit: SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia has developed a multilayered plan to invade and seize Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv as part of its ongoing invasion of Ukrainian territory, according to intelligence sources of the Ukrainian outlet Ukrainska Pravda and further shared by the news outlet Kyiv Independent.

  • The first step of this plan is to continue their attacks along the Ukrainian border. This will be in order to get more Ukrainian troops to leave Kyiv.
  • After this, Russia plans on taking control of a Kyiv airport and sabotaging electricity and communication lines in the city in order to cause panic.
  • Further panic operations will be launched, such as organized arson and looting.
  • Russian cyberattacks will then be launched on more Ukrainian government websites.
  • The Russian forces will then block Ukrainian highways by causing panic and creating a massive wave of refugees. This will serve as a means of severely halting Ukrainian troop movements.
  • Then, Russian troops will take government buildings. The ultimate goal of this is to essentially seize Ukrainian leadership to force them to sign a peace deal with terms set by Moscow.
Ukrainian tanks move into the city, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol, February 24, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA) Ukrainian tanks move into the city, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol, February 24, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)

What is the end goal?

According to the Ukrainska Pravda intelligence sources, Russia's goal may be dividing Ukraine into two parts, like what happened to Germany at the end of World War II.

However, according to a statement from Ukraine's military on Thursday, the Russian aim also includes blocking Kyiv while creating a land corridor on the southern coast towards the annexed Crimea peninsula and the Transnistria region of Moldova.

Transnistria is a de-facto independent but unrecognized breakaway state from Moldova formed in 1990 originally as an attempt to stay part of the Soviet Union should the rest of Moldova achieve independence – an issue that soon became moot when the Soviet Union dissolved shortly thereafter.

The veracity of these intelligence reports is unconfirmed, however, it does come amid other reports from Ukrainian officials that Russia plans on breaking through into the city using a tank assault.

A senior Ukrainian defense official has warned that Friday would be the "hardest day" since the Russian invasion began, and that Russian forces could be in areas just outside Kyiv later today.

It also comes following a statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Russian forces have marked him as their number one target.

This is a developing story.



Tags Russia ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
2

Russia closes airspace over Sea of Azov

A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022
3

New study finds Ivermectin ineffective in treating COVID-19

Ivermectine
4

The most important takeaways from Putin’s Ukraine speech - analysis

Russian President Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya All-Russian Public Organization in Moscow
5

COVID-19: All tourists allowed into Israel from March 1

RETURNING ISRAELIS at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. Why were foreign travelers banned?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by