Ukraine-Belarus border: Russia preparing 300 tanks to enter

Russia is preparing a provocation to justify the introduction of Belarusian troops, which are now concentrated on the Ukrainian border. The forces include about 300 tanks, according to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine's Facebook page.

"According to available intelligence, there are now about 300 Belarusian tanks near the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

The convoy has not yet crossed the border and is waiting on the route of Pinsk-Ivanovo-Drahichyn (approximately 30 km from the State Border of Ukraine).

"Russia is expected to carry out a deliberate provocation to justify the planned attack by Belarusian troops," the agency added.

This is a developing story.