Russia-Ukraine war: City hospital in Kharkiv shelled, number of victims undetermined

A city hospital in Kharkiv has been shelled, and the number of victims has not yet been determined, fighting continues in Kherson.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 1, 2022 16:13

Updated: MARCH 1, 2022 16:31
The Ukrainian national flag is seen in front of a school which, according to local residents, was on fire after shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine February 28, 2022. (photo credit: Vitaliy Gnidyi/Reuters)
The Ukrainian national flag is seen in front of a school which, according to local residents, was on fire after shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine February 28, 2022.
(photo credit: Vitaliy Gnidyi/Reuters)

Mariupol City Council reported the Russian army shelled residential areas in Mariupol. As a result of the attack, several houses and a school in the same area were damaged, the number of victims is yet to be determined.

A city hospital in Kharkiv has been shelled, and the number of victims has not yet been determined, Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, said on Monday. 

"In Kharkiv, the city hospital has just been hit. The number of victims is currently being determined," Arestovich said on Ukraine 24 TV channel.

He also added that Kharkiv, Kherson, and the north-western direction from Kyiv are currently the hottest. Sporadic clashes take place near Mariupol.

Street fights have been ongoing in Kherson as units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Territorial Defense repel attacks.

The Russian forces are trying to regroup near Kyiv as Ukrainian Armed Forces are firing and counterattacking with artillery.



