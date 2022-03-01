Mariupol City Council reported the Russian army shelled residential areas in Mariupol. As a result of the attack, several houses and a school in the same area were damaged, the number of victims is yet to be determined.

A city hospital in Kharkiv has been shelled, and the number of victims has not yet been determined, Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, said on Monday.

"In Kharkiv, the city hospital has just been hit. The number of victims is currently being determined," Arestovich said on Ukraine 24 TV channel.

He also added that Kharkiv, Kherson, and the north-western direction from Kyiv are currently the hottest. Sporadic clashes take place near Mariupol.

Street fights have been ongoing in Kherson as units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Territorial Defense repel attacks.

The Russian forces are trying to regroup near Kyiv as Ukrainian Armed Forces are firing and counterattacking with artillery.