European Council adopts its conclusions on racism, antisemitism

The European Council adopted its conclusions on combating racism and antisemitism on Friday. The conclusions were released by the European Council under France in the role of the Council’s presidency – a rotating position which is assumed in January 2022.

According to senior officials in the WJC, one of the key conclusions that were passed is treating antisemitism as a separate phenomenon from all types of racism - this, by creating a separate resolution with guidelines towards the treatment of antisemitism in all EU countries.

The European Council is comprised of the heads of state or government of the EU Member States, as well as the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission, which is rotated every six months. The declaration makes the fight against antisemitism a priority of Europe’s executive branch.

The declaration comes after years of the WJC working with the leadership of the European Union on codifying measures to fight antisemitism at the European, Member State, and local levels and is the latest of three noteworthy plans outlining plans to combat antisemitism.

"The fight against racism and antisemitism is one of the political priorities of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union as stated by the President of the French Republic on December 9, 2021," the official Europe Council document states.

The European Council will urge social media companies to remove content with anti-Semitic rhetoric, strengthen security at Jewish institutions and adopt the IHRA definition for antisemitism.

An additional interesting decision is a call for extra security outside of religious institutions - this even though France has such a strict separation of religion and state.

Maram Stern, Executive Vice President, and World Jewish Congress to The Jerusalem Post on Friday: "With rising antisemitism and hatred across Europe, we thank France’s leadership for the European Council’s adoption of the Conclusions.

This is a strong demonstration of France’s and the EU’s commitment to combating antisemitism and recognition that antisemitism remains a serious threat.

"We echo the calls by our French affiliate, the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France, and their President and WJC Vice President Francis Kalifat, for France and the other Member States, to develop a separate national strategy focused on combating antisemitism.

Doing so would be an essential acknowledgment that antisemitism is a distinct form of hatred and a necessary step to eradicating this evil."