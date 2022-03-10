The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukraine instructs citizens to target Russian electronic warfare, communications

"I emphasize once again that our army will meet tanks and armored vehicles. The task for all citizens who can is to destroy the support columns and EW systems," said Ukrainian DM Reznikov.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MARCH 10, 2022 10:41

Updated: MARCH 10, 2022 10:42
A civilian trains to throw Molotov cocktails to defend the city, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine March 1, 2022 (photo credit: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters)
A civilian trains to throw Molotov cocktails to defend the city, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine March 1, 2022
(photo credit: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters)

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov urged citizens to target Russian electronic warfare and communications systems in a statement late Wednesday. 

Saying that in addition to targeting fuel and ammunition, "The next priority goal is Russian electronic warfare (EW) and electronic intelligence systems. In war a lot depends on modern technology...This will significantly weaken Russian troops and provide an advantage for our soldiers."

Reznikov emphasized previous instructions made on March 2 not to engage enemy tanks and other armored vehicles, and to leave them to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. 

"I emphasize once again that our army will meet tanks and armored vehicles. The task for all citizens who can is to destroy the support columns and EW systems."

Reznikov and the Ukrainian military had previously told citizens to target Russian supplies, and updated that "the supply of fuel and ammunition to the Russian occupation forces is already significantly complicated. A lot of equipment was destroyed."

Local residents prepare Molotov cocktails to defend the city, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Uzhhorod, Ukraine February 27, 2022. (credit: Serhii Hudak/Reuters) Local residents prepare Molotov cocktails to defend the city, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Uzhhorod, Ukraine February 27, 2022. (credit: Serhii Hudak/Reuters)

An infographic released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on March 3 detailed how military and irregulars should attack Russian supply lines.

"Ukraine is turning to total resistance to the occupiers," explained the graphic. "We appeal to citizens who are in the territory temporarily occupied by the enemy. You can significantly help the armed forces of Ukraine."

"If a convoy of Russian armored vehicles passed through your locality, it will be followed by a column of fuel, ammunition and food," said the graphic.

it was advised that the tanks be avoided, which would be met by regular forces. Instead, irregulars should create obstacles to cause delays for the unarmored and poorly guarded supply vehicles in the rear, which can be attacked with Molotov cocktails.

"Without ammunition, the enemy's tank is a tractor. Without fuel it is a hunk of dead iron. Without food the enemies will surrender to captivity," the graphic finished. 



