The survey was conducted by the Direct Polls Institute for the The Israeli Immigration Policy Center - a conservative Israeli non-profit organization. The poll found that about 67% of Israelis oppose granting status to Ukrainian refugees.

In addition, there is a clear majority of 69% who believe that a clear quota should be set for the number of refugees to be absorbed in Israel, while a quarter of the public believe that all should be absorbed.

However, the Israeli public is divided about the absorption of refugees, including in Israel: 49% are in favor compared to 47% who oppose their absorption in Israel.

Despite the public's willingness to invest in humanitarian measures for Ukrainian refugees, their absorption in Israel is the least preferred step - only 6% of Israelis support it, while 56% of Israelis believe that field hospitals and the transfer of humanitarian equipment to areas outside of Ukraine should be preferred and 35% prefer that Israel assist Jews in Ukraine.

When asked about making the entry of refugees from the war in Ukraine into Israel conditional on eligibility for the Law of Return, the public is Israeli public quite divided: 49% support the stipulation of the Law of Return, compared with 46% who believe that such eligibility should not be checked.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai visiting a Polish refugee reception center at Korczowa on March 8, 2022 (credit: DIASPORA AFFAIRS MINISTRY)

In contrast, there is a small majority (50%) who believe that the fact that Ukrainian refugees are eligible for asylum on European soil should lead to a hardening of the decision-maker's positions regarding the crisis, compared to 44% who believe that the country should open its gates to all Ukrainians seeking asylum.

The poll was conducted by Shlomo Filber and Tzuriel Sharon of Direct Polls LTD for The Israeli Immigration Policy Center on March 8, 2022 among 615 adults.

The Israeli Immigration Policy Center stated: "The Israeli public is mobilized to assist in the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, including the absorption of refugees - in the countries of origin - and not through the absorption of refugees in the country. The new outline, which includes rigid quotas for the absorption of refugees, enjoys broad public support. Public representatives and decision-makers must act in this complex humanitarian reality.”