The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Poll: Most Israelis support imposing quotas on the absorption of refugees from Ukraine

Exclusive: Most Israelis support the imposition of quotas on the absorption of refugees from Ukraine - that is the conclusion of a poll among Israelis, obtained by the Jerusalem Post.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MARCH 10, 2022 11:26
A special new subcommittee on aliyah and integration from Ukraine and Russia to oversee the government's handling of the Ukraine refugee crisis. (photo credit: KNESSET SPOKESWOMAN - NOAM MOSKOWITZ)
A special new subcommittee on aliyah and integration from Ukraine and Russia to oversee the government's handling of the Ukraine refugee crisis.
(photo credit: KNESSET SPOKESWOMAN - NOAM MOSKOWITZ)

The survey was conducted by the Direct Polls Institute for the The Israeli Immigration Policy Center - a conservative Israeli non-profit organization. The poll found that about 67% of Israelis oppose granting status to Ukrainian refugees

In addition, there is a clear majority of 69% who believe that a clear quota should be set for the number of refugees to be absorbed in Israel, while a quarter of the public believe that all should be absorbed. 

However, the Israeli public is divided about the absorption of refugees, including in Israel: 49% are in favor compared to 47% who oppose their absorption in Israel.

Despite the public's willingness to invest in humanitarian measures for Ukrainian refugees, their absorption in Israel is the least preferred step - only 6% of Israelis support it, while 56% of Israelis believe that field hospitals and the transfer of humanitarian equipment to areas outside of Ukraine should be preferred and 35% prefer that Israel assist Jews in Ukraine.

When asked about making the entry of refugees from the war in Ukraine into Israel conditional on eligibility for the Law of Return, the public is Israeli public quite divided: 49% support the stipulation of the Law of Return, compared with 46% who believe that such eligibility should not be checked.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai visiting a Polish refugee reception center at Korczowa on March 8, 2022 (credit: DIASPORA AFFAIRS MINISTRY)Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai visiting a Polish refugee reception center at Korczowa on March 8, 2022 (credit: DIASPORA AFFAIRS MINISTRY)

In contrast, there is a small majority (50%) who believe that the fact that Ukrainian refugees are eligible for asylum on European soil should lead to a hardening of the decision-maker's positions regarding the crisis, compared to 44% who believe that the country should open its gates to all Ukrainians seeking asylum.

The poll was conducted by Shlomo Filber and Tzuriel Sharon of Direct Polls LTD for The Israeli Immigration Policy Center on March 8, 2022 among 615 adults.

The Israeli Immigration Policy Center stated: "The Israeli public is mobilized to assist in the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, including the absorption of refugees - in the countries of origin - and not through the absorption of refugees in the country. The new outline, which includes rigid quotas for the absorption of refugees, enjoys broad public support. Public representatives and decision-makers must act in this complex humanitarian reality.”



Tags refugees immigrants in israel Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia publishes an official list of states it deems 'unfriendly' to it

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to award prize winners of an international judo tournament on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018.
2

Anonymous is 'waging war' on Russia: Several broadcasts hacked

The masked face of international hacker Anonymous
3

What is going on in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
4

With the world in crisis, Israel steps up - analysis

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the Mossad, March 1, 2021
5

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight against Ukraine - US officials

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin meets with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Moscow in September.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by