The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia may be using Commissar 'execution squads' again - report

It seems Putin does not believe in his own army and resorts to using "execution squads" to prevent Russian soldiers from deserting.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 12, 2022 15:31

Updated: MARCH 12, 2022 15:38
The Soviet leadership with (standing at left) Central Committee secretary Andrei Zhdanov. (Leader Joseph Stalin is standing second from right.) (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Soviet leadership with (standing at left) Central Committee secretary Andrei Zhdanov. (Leader Joseph Stalin is standing second from right.)
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A captured Russian soldier spoke about the use of "execution squads" to eliminate deserters as tensions within the Russian military rise, Interfax-Ukraine reported on Saturday.

It seems Putin does not believe in his own army and resorts to Stalinist methods of controlling soldiers.

"However, this does not save him from the riots that have already begun to arise among the Russian military." Another captured soldier has said during questioning conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) according to Interfax.

Several questioned soldiers have said that "army leadership has resumed the practice of 'execution squads' - echelons that follow the main forces of the Russian Federation and kill those who want to escape,", just like Soviet Union's commissar squads, the SBU said in a message posted on Telegram Saturday.

The SBU has stated that according to the captured soldiers they have questioned, as the Russian Federation soldiers moved deeper into Ukraine, they began to realize that they were far from being on a peacekeeping mission as they were first told.

"But they made very clear that we can't desert or try to run, because echelons are coming after us, killing deserters who are trying to return to Russia," the soldier said.

"Now, having become accomplices in crimes, the soldiers regret that they did not have the courage to act like the marines of the Russian Federation... near Odesa, 600 marines rebelled and refused to leave their ship, because they understood what was happening."

"The army of the Russian Federation is demoralized and suppressed. So the victory of Ukraine is not far off!" the SBU said.



Tags Russia ukraine Former Soviet Union Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia publishes an official list of states it deems 'unfriendly' to it

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to award prize winners of an international judo tournament on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018.
2

Anonymous is 'waging war' on Russia: Several broadcasts hacked

The masked face of international hacker Anonymous
3

What is going on in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
4

With the world in crisis, Israel steps up - analysis

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the Mossad, March 1, 2021
5

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight against Ukraine - US officials

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin meets with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Moscow in September.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by